The Air Canada airline announced on Monday the temporary dismissal of 16,500 employees as a consequence of the economic losses caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The executive director, Calin Rovinescu, explained that this is “an extremely painful decision”, but they are forced to carry out this high number of layoffs, since the company’s operations will be drastically reduced in the following days .

The largest Canadian airline, which suspended most of its international routes and routes to the United States, will begin with the layoffs this Friday, which will affect 15,200 unionized workers and 1,300, and will last until May, according to the statement issued by the company.

The announcement comes almost a month after Air Canada’s flight attendants and stewardesses union announced that 5,149 workers would be temporarily laid off due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, Rovinescu and Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau announced that they will resign 100 percent of their salaries during the second quarter, while other top executives will stop collecting 25 to 50 percent of their salaries and members 25 percent of the board of directors.

Air Canada is not the only airline in the country that had to take measures to deal with the economic crisis that has stemmed from the pandemicAs the second largest, WestJet, canceled all its routes until May 4 and announced a week ago that it would fire some 7,000 employees.

The other two Canadians, Air Transat and Porter Airlines, also halted all flights.

Canada has so far registered 7,310 cases of contagion, while 65 deaths have been reached. Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic, originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has caused more than 37,000 deaths and more than 777,000 infections.

With information from Europa Press