Ainhoa ​​Tirapu, in Lezama.Caterina Barjau

Ainhoa ​​Tirapu (Pamplona, ​​35 years old) retires after three years under the sticks, almost all in Athletic. It was half a hundred times international, played in the 2015 World Cup and won two Leagues, but, above all, the growth of women’s football is concentrated in its trajectory. He never imagined that the game on Sunday March 1 in the middle of the afternoon in Lezama against Espanyol would be the last of his career. “0-0. I hardly touched the ball and dribbled because, if not, I hit the front and scored a goal, “he recalls.

Question. The men’s league is struggling to return, however, the women’s league has already closed.

Answer. The realities are different, we do not move as much money nor do we have the resources to comply with health protocols. Which clubs can isolate their players for a long time? If it has taken us more than a year and a strike to get a salary of 16,000 euros full time and 12,000 euros part time … Some do not have the necessary infrastructure to return. I assumed that we were not going back.

Q. How will women’s football come out of this world crisis?

A. What worries me most is when it will be played again with the public and the fear fans have of going to a crowded place. This is going to be a brake on everything. But I also hope that when normality returns, people will want to enjoy themselves. Maybe women’s football, which is not so expensive, can come sooner.

Q. This has been a rare year. First because of the hard negotiation of the agreement and now because of the coronavirus.

R. And I would add another even more important element: that not all the games have been televised. Visibility has been lost. Athletic have only had one encounter. All this has caused that the season has been decaffeinated. And that it is terminated prematurely also takes away a point. However, we have had the strength to have a sufficient impact to sign the agreement.

Q. Are you optimistic in the medium and long term?

A. I want to think that women’s football is going to grow a lot, steps are being taken. When teams start to become self-sufficient and put in the same money as their budget, it matters. We have always been accused of being deficits, which I have my doubts because professional clubs have structures to put sponsors and what are not so professional end up receiving subsidies. Somehow, there is income, and this year television rights have been sold.

Q. What concrete differences do you see regarding its beginnings?

A. Most have to do with training. Every time there are more numerous and prepared technical bodies. When it started, there were no goalkeeper coaches or physical trainers. And then there is availability. We were going to train after eight hours working standing up and we arrived busted. This year, at Athletic we have had breakfast, training and eaten together.

Q. Since when have you been a full-time player?

R. For two and a half years. When the club made that bet, I asked for a leave of absence. I was at Decathlon, which was the only job that allowed me to combine it with the national team, qualifying for the World Cup [de 2015], train with the team and daily life. I was there for four years. And I also abandoned the doctorate [es licenciada en Químicas] because it was unfeasible. I left at three in the afternoon and left brown. It didn’t seem right to me.

Q. Do the young women thank you for what they have now?

R. Do not worry, we already take care of giving them the badge before they ask. They must appreciate what it has taken to get here. If not, you risk losing perspective a bit. The key is to leave a better scenario for those who come from behind, and we have always done that.

Q. Do you feel that someone gives you something as a gift?

R. I do not care if the bet is sincere, because society forces you, or because you want to look good. The case is to take advantage of opportunities to grow. What do you give me for charity? There is your conscience.

P. He was a spokesperson for the players during the negotiation of the agreement. Did someone invoice you, or did you try, for being so on the front line?

A. No, I have been protected by my club. Yes, some people told me not to expose myself so much, that it was not beneficial for me. I ignored them. I have always been demanding, it comes from family. And as a woman we have had to fight for our rights. I get 100% involved and I end up getting into a lot of browns, but well …

Q. Did you miss more support from men’s soccer to get the signature?

A. We receive supports in public and in private. But it is true that having reached the agreement on our own empowers us greatly. We have always been accused of living under the umbrella of the masculine and, on this occasion, we have shown that we do not need it. Having achieved this gives us much more strength than if we had needed a plant of his. That would have given reason to all those who say that we live under their protection.

P. In this professionalization of women’s football, what room for improvement do the players have?

A. Of course, this is going to be more demanding, the pressure will increase if the competition grows. This professionalization also carries responsibilities that were not there. What has happened so far is that we had had to give a lot and nothing had been returned to us. The more dedication to soccer, the better. But you will have to make decisions and prioritize. I’m never going to ask a player to leave school, but surely there will be people who should go less to class. If they offer you a decent profession, perhaps you plan to extend your studies to make them compatible. With the agreement, the flight or withdrawal of talent is going to stop a little.

Q. Why are you announcing your withdrawal now?

R. The decision was made from the preseason. I was having a hard time getting started, I had doubts if the decision to continue had been the right one. And a game in August made me see that the weight of the responsibility of the position and the error was too hard for me. I failed in two aerial actions that ended in a goal. I know this is a team sport, blah blah blah, but it doesn’t prevent you from being affected when you make a mistake.

Q. Do field players understand what a goalkeeper goes through when she misheads?

A. I have always believed that being under sticks is the only option to empathize with a goalkeeper. The specificity of the position makes it very difficult to understand. They try to help you, but what it feels like to make mistakes that are definitive only the goalkeepers understand.

Q. Why have you been a caretaker?

R. I did not want to be a caretaker. On top of that, when they put me to the test, the ball stung and hurt. When you don’t want to and it hurts … I told my teammates not to shoot hard, but the more I told them, the stronger they threw. Then I ended up catching love.

Q. When did you start to like it?

R. I was in a futsal team in Navarra where they barely reached me. We won every day 30-0. There was no salsilla until the final phase. I remember a final that I really enjoyed. In the warm-up I took a ball to the nose and had to play with a pair of plugs and drowning. I had to work and we ended up winning. That was the first nice memory.

Q. Your father told you about Buffon, Toldo …

R. He liked Italian football and I kept that taste for sober goalkeepers.

P. You will have met Iribar.

R. If I take something with me it is having seen Iribar in old San Mamés. He went in and touched the crossbar. We have coincided in many acts, but I have never spoken from goalkeeper to goalkeeper with him. Now that I’m going to be retired, I still have a better chance for this.