Ainhoa ​​Arteta will be with Plácido Domingo at the charity gala, after passing the coronavirus

MADRID, 28 May. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The soprano Ainhoa ​​Arteta, next to the dancer Lucero tena, are the two new additions of artists who will participate together with Placido Domingo at the concert of next June 9 at the National Auditorium, in which his concert back to Spain will be a year and a half after his last performance.

The concert, at 7.30 pm, it is a charity gala, organized by the Excellence Foundation in favor of ‘Red Cross Responds’. It is about raising funds for a project created to help the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic. In addition to Domingo, María José Siri, Jorge de León, Virginia Tola, Nicholas Brownlee, Marina Monzó and Pablo Sainz Villegas, among others, will participate.

In this way, Arteta will also be on stage after having passed the coronavirus and having shown the consequences of the disease on social networks. Last April, she published a video in which she was seen in a wheelchair and explained that it was an edema in the knee, but “nothing serious”.

“A few days ago in Madrid I met Ainhoa ​​during a religious function in memory of a dear friend in common, our composer Antón García Abril, and when he told her about this project she joined immediately and with great enthusiasm”, explained Plácido Domingo in a statement.

For its part, The Basque soprano has stated that “it is a great pleasure” to be able to participate in this solidarity activity “so desired by Plácido Domingo. “It is always a wonderful feeling to be able to dedicate a special evening whose purpose is based on generosity, especially after the difficult months we have gone through due to the pandemic. I hope it is a wonderful evening, singing with Plácido has always been a great pleasure and an honor and I will be very happy there “, pointed out Arteta.

In addition to this gala, Domingo has a concert scheduled for next August 18 at the Starlite Festival in Marbella, a “great musical party in his honor”, as detailed by the organization, where among the invited artists the performance of Ainhoa ​​Arteta is also scheduled.

Plácido Domingo’s last performance in Spain was in December 2019 at the Palau de Les Arts in Valencia. Then, the tenor participated in the opera ‘Nabucco’, where he played the king who gives his name to this majestic work by Giuseppe Verdi. On that occasion, the spectators applauded the Spanish artist, who was fired with the audience standing and with flowers.