Ainara claims YosStop blocked her when asked to delete her video

MEXICO CITY.

The case of the youtuber YosStop goes on for a long time, because as the days go by, new information about the influencer and Ainara, the victim, is emerging.

Recently, Ainara clarified that she does not seek financial agreements because she does not want money but justice.

And in fact he narrated that at the time tried to get Yosstop to remove the content from YouTube, but got no response.

In 2018, when the video came out, I sent her a message on Instagram, she never answered me, she blocked me. It has been all the communication I had with her, there was never an exchange of messages or anything, “Ainara explained.

False conversations have emerged in networks between Ainara and Yosstop, but both the lawyer and the victim deny the veracity of the images.

In this interview for De Primera Mano, on Imagen Televisión, you can see the complete history of the strategy followed by Ainara and her lawyer in search of justice:

After YosStop, accused of possession of child pornography, was linked to the process, Ainara Suárez stressed that she is not looking for money, but justice.

I am happy that justice is beginning to be done, it has been my goal from the beginning, it is the first step, we have a long way to go. I have been in psychological therapy, in psychiatric therapy. It has been a complicated process, three years have passed and the fact that this time has passed has helped me heal everything that has happened, ‘said Ainara in the First Hand program.

Ainara Suárez recalled how her life changed after the video where she is sexually abused went viral, because, in addition to suffering from depression, she received attacks by several people who they judged her harshly.

For this same reason Ainara does not intend to reach an unofficial financial agreement, the young woman assured that she only wants justice, since nothing of what she lived as a teenager was easy.

My goal has never been to get money, I do it to get justice and what happened to me does not happen to any woman again, I am not the only woman who has been raped and that influencers have attacked, money has never been part of the plan, ‘he said.

