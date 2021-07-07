AiFoam is a “smart foam” for robots to have a sense of touch (and it repairs itself)

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have developed a very interesting “smart foam”: it is called AiFoam (although its technical name is artificially innervated foam) and its objective is to imitate the sense of human touch and allow robots to perceive nearby objects without touching them.

This new material was presented by NUS in May of this year, although the findings were published in November 2020 in the journal Nature Communication. According to the researchers, “we want to show that it is possible to replicate the human sense of touch in a robot, which opens a new paradigm in the interaction between man and machine for future applications “.

Robots that feel

AiFoam is a highly elastic polymer created by a fluoropolymer blend (a substance similar to Teflon) and a surfactant that reduces surface tension. When this material is divided into pieces, it is able to be put back together in one piece.

Also has microscopic metallic particles infused that allow the foam to detect the presence of an object, such as a human finger. According to the researchers, AiFoam allows the material better perceive the proximity of human presence and it is capable of detecting the presence of human fingers from centimeters away.

As it does? Let’s say AiFoam mimics the nerve endings of human skin. Under the foam are very tiny cylinder-shaped electrodes. When we bring the finger closer or apply pressure we change the electrical properties of the metal particles. This change is detected by the electrodes and interpreted by a computer.

That way, the robot can not only detect direction of applied force or amount of applied forceRather, on paper, he could better understand human intentions and know that an object in contact is slipping. This has interesting future applications in prosthetics or industrial equipment that requires precision.

In terms of curing capabilities, the foam’s surfactant material allows the foam to it “regenerates” even after receiving a cut. The researchers point out that the foam can stretch up to 230% without breaking.

Via | .

More information | National University of Singapore