AIFA will include culture and history of Mexico, told in 4 languages

MEXICO CITY

It is well known that airports are the letter of introduction of the country you are visiting and the Felipe Angeles International Airport It will not be the exception as its thematic baths will be in charge of telling the stories that characterize the country and that show its culture and traditions.

Through a video called “The Door to a country is its airport” you can see in detail the decoration included in some of the 36 bathrooms of the enclosure. Each one tells a different story about Mexico. At the beginning of the tour, at the entrance of the toilets, visitors will be able to read a general summary of the topic that will be addressed to go into both visual and written details of a country whose culture turns out to be so attractive to locals and foreigners.

The messages, which They can be read in 4 languages: English, French, Mandarin and Spanish, They will speak from the Aztecs and the Ball Game, until reaching traditions as deep-rooted and their own as tequila, lottery, mariachi, Guelaguetza, wrestling and more, with the aim of giving visitors a broader panorama about the richness of the country and some tips for activities and places that you could include in your tour.

Mexican traditions go beyond the normal, so first impressions are the most important, that is why AIFA produced an impressive idea to share Mexican culture in the 36 toilets within its new terminal. There is a brief explanation of the tradition on display at the entrance that can be read in four languages, including English, French, Mandarin, and Spanish. The more I see of this airport, the more I want to visit it. “

It is the audio that accompanies the video with a female voice in English, and subtitled in Spanish.

*** MJPR ****