Aidan to appear in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

David Eigenberg could return to ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Today we woke up to the news: John corbett (hereinafter, Aidan) has confirmed that he will appear in the ‘reboot’ of ‘Sex and the City’. He himself has been the one who has told it in the middle of Page Six, and immediately the question has gone viral.

* Brief reminder of the eternal debate that, even today, exists around the end of the series and the two films: Carrie marries John James Preston (‘aka’ Mr. Big) and, despite the fact that she has been with him the life he always wanted, Aidan is always in mind. In fact, in the second film he kisses her, to the surprise of the audience, thus evidencing that it was really always one of his great loves. Ah, the debate we talked about? It is that the vast majority of fans agree that Aidan should have been the man Carrie should have ‘stayed’ with. Even Sarah Jessica Parker agrees with this popular opinion.

Well, this is precisely why the followers of ‘Sex and the City’ we have have a theory about the participation of Aidan and the absence of Big.

AIDAN WILL APPEAR ON THE ‘REBOOT’ OF ‘SEX IN NEW YORK’

Aidan commented to the Page Six: “I’m going to participate in the new series. I will be out in quite a few episodes. I love the people who are involved in the ‘show’, they were all always very good to me.

Faced with this news, fans cannot help but think that life had Carrie prepared another ‘plot twist’ and that, thanks to the evolution of society and the analysis that this character has been able to do on toxic relationships and feminism, perhaps she will find herself back with Aidan and, whatever happened, she decided to go back to him.

At the end of the day, the audience has had time to reflect and, as many fans have expressed on several occasions through social networks, no matter how much romantic myth that catches us at the end of the series, Mr. Big does not He deserves to be with a woman as powerful as Carrie.

Eager to see this ‘reboot’? We are vibrating around here.

