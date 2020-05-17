“Would you make a threesome with me?”, Calderón asked bluntly to Merlano in a live broadcast that the 2 influencers did this Saturday night through their official accounts on that social network.

“I don’t know, Yina”, said the woman from Barranquilla, and expanded her response with the daring condition of first “knowing” her interviewer’s vagina, before which Yina had no qualms about making her counterproposal.

And for the avoidance of doubt, when the broadcast was ending, Aída Victoria recalled that the intimate photo was pending delivery, after which the boyfriend of the coastal influencer intervened to demonstrate his interest in participating in the possible sexual trio.

Minutes before, in that same ‘Live’ of Instagram, the daughter of the fugitive former congresswoman Aída Merlano Rebolledo she had given details of what, for her, had been the closest sexual experience to a trio in which she had participated.

In his account, Aída Merlano Manzaneda revealed details of an intimate encounter he had with another woman while her boyfriend watched them, confession before which Yina Calderón inquired about the sexual orientation of her interlocutor.

La Barranquillera even went further regarding her bisexuality and, in another moment of the live broadcast, she dared to confess that, of the famous Colombians, He would like to have sex with Violeta Bergonzi, presenter of ‘La Movida’, on Canal RCN.

It should be remembered that, this week, Aida Victoria Merlano was involved in a scandal over a sex video about which several tweeters asked if she was the protagonist, a situation that the influencer herself came out to clarify through her social networks.

