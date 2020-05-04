Aída Nizar has always been characterized by her controversial profile. The former contestant of the fifth edition of ‘Big Brother’ and ‘GH Vip’ 2017, who also went through ‘Survivors’ in 2011, has been starring in controversial episodes since she became the first expelled from the house of Guadalix more than fifteen years.

And now the social group has added a new scandal to its history. And it is that as Jaleos has exclusively revealed, Nizar was arrested last morning for threatening her boyfriend, Fernando, with a knife. Both were spending the confinement together in the house that the television collaborator owns in the Madrid neighborhood of Hortaleza, where they attended the agents alerted by the rifirrafe that the couple was keeping.

According to the statements of Fernando collected in the aforementioned media, Nizar would have kicked him out of the house after arguing with him, knife in hand. Also, when the police arrived, the woman from Tertuliana would have refused to open the door at first. When she finally agreed to the pressure of a forced entry into the house, she was immediately arrested and taken to the neighborhood police station for a statement. A few hours later, she was released.

According to Jaleos, the boyfriend of the tertuliana revealed to the agents that The confrontations between the two had been constant during their coexistence these weeks of confinement. Something that contrasts with the content published on Instagram by Nizar, who occasionally made a romantic allusion to his partner. On April 13 he shared in his stories a photo in which his linked hands appeared.

In addition, just last summer, the socialist dedicated a long and ecstatic text to her along with a video of both during her vacation: “Because there are love stories that can be written in books but we can only feel ours in every pore of our skin …. because FROM THE BAD DAYS TO THE GOOD DAYS I ALWAYS PREFER THE CHARACTERS OF MAGIC WITH YOU …. because we have known how to provoke smiles that we did not even know we had !!!! So I feel like everything with you !!! “