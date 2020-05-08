The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), said on Friday he believed that President Jair Bolsonaro will sanction the project to aid states and municipalities by the end of next week.

President Jair Bolsonaro gestures on the ramp of the Planalto Palace, Brasília 27/04/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

Bezerra pointed out that there will be no fiscal space to increase public servants’ salaries, without detailing whether there will be a presidential veto on this point.

“As it is an urgent matter and there is always an appeal that it can be resolved quickly, we are believing that by the end of next week the president will be sanctioning it,” the senator told radio stations in Pernambuco.

The proposal was closed this week, when the Chamber approved the changes promoted by the Senate and sent the text to the presidential sanction. According to Bezerra, the project arrived this Friday morning at Planalto and, although the president has a constitutional term of 15 days for sanction or veto, this should occur in a shorter period given the emergence of the situation.

The text provides for direct transfers from the Union of 60 billion reais in four installments to states and municipalities, with 10 billion of this amount being exclusive to the areas of health and social assistance. It also deals with the suspension of debts of the entities.

The proposal creates the Federative Program for Confronting Coronavirus and alters the Fiscal Responsibility Law, in addition to addressing the allocation of resources, the suspension of debt payments between States, municipalities and the Union, and the restructuring of internal and external credit operations with to financial institutions and multilateral credit institutions in the midst of the calamity due to the coronavirus crisis.

The bill also establishes a freeze on civil servants’ salaries for a year and a half, but Congress excluded some categories from this rule, such as police careers and teachers. The initiative contradicted Guedes, and Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he will veto this section of the law at the request of the minister.

ISOLATION

Bezerra also manifested himself on Friday in favor of isolation as an instrument to contain the advancement of the coronavirus and flatten the curve of new cases, in order to avoid the collapse of the health system due to a demand beyond its capacity.

According to him, who articulates a public hearing in the Senate with governors, isolation should be maintained during this month, but it is necessary to discuss a gradual easing starting in June.

“I believe that isolation was an important measure to be adopted and that it should remain valid until the end of May. But it is important that we already discuss flexibility measures starting in June. And it will not be at once, but identifying the activities that they may be resumed at the first moment and the gradual reopening of trade activities “, evaluated the leader.

The isolation has been a point of controversy mainly on the part of Bolsonaro, who questions the measure and has more than once promoted tours of the Federal District, in addition to honoring demonstrations and agglomerations of supporters. The theme contributed to the dismissal of the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandettta, and generated clashes with governors and mayors.

On Thursday, the president decided to walk to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), accompanied by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and a group of businessmen, and complained about the restrictions imposed by states and municipalities on industry and commerce during the coronavirus epidemic, stating that the economic consequences are “knocking on the door”.

On the same day, it issued a decree expanding the list of services considered essential during the pandemic, with new industrial activities among those that may continue to function.

This Friday, the governor of São Paulo, João Dória, extended the quarantine to contain the spread of the new virus until May 31. The chief executive of São Paulo said it was impossible to relax the restriction measures, such as closing non-essential trade, at a time when the pandemic curve is on the rise.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

