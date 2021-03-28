Aid to SMEs: 11,000 million euros divided into three packages

The Government will approve in an Extraordinary Council of Ministers convened next Friday the package of public aid for the amount of 11,000 million euros for the hospitality, tourism and commerce sector. It will be supported by three funds of direct support to companies, one with aid to affected companies channeled through the autonomous communities, another of conversion of ICO credits and a third of recapitalization of medium-sized companies.

Delay in approval

The measure was scheduled to receive the green light this Tuesday, after finalizing the last details this weekend, but new lawsuits claimed by United we can have delayed its approval until next Friday, the 12th. Among other demands, from the purple formation they have claimed that it must include at least an endowment of 8,000 million in direct aid to companies hit by Covid-19 and raises as “crucial” to “define well” the characteristics of these aid to reach “efficiently and quickly” the business fabric with solvency problems.

Avoid solvency problems

In any case, the Government will approve in the Extraordinary Council of Ministers the new package aimed at avoid solvency problems in companies, especially SMEs, after the impact suffered by the restrictions of the third wave of Covid and after the Government approved last year 40,800 million (5% of GDP) in direct aid, mainly the ERTE, and has committed to date 2% of GDP in 2021 to this end.

Three aid funds

In detail, the Executive contemplates the creation of three funds whose endowments will make up the new package of 11,000 million euros, and which will foreseeably consist of a fund channeled through the autonomous communities and dedicated to direct aid for those companies most affected by mobility restrictions.

The aid from this fund will be added to those already implemented by the CCAA and the new measures that the regions will configure after the transfer made by the State of the Covid-19 fund of 16,000 million, to which the 8,000 million euros received will be added. of the React-EU Fund this year.

Once the European Commission reviewed the Community State aid framework on 28 January, the Government is reforming the existing legal framework to be able to increase the instruments and the amount of the direct aid to freelancers and companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The current EU aid temporary framework allows financing aid to fixed costs of companies for up to 800,000 euros, although Economía is processing authorization with Brussels to raise such aid to 1.8 million, a relevant figure, given the high percentage of SMEs in Spain.

In this way, the Autonomous Communities may avail themselves of this framework for the granting of direct aid aimed at finance costs such as leases, supply costs or training.

A second fund will be set up for the restructuring of the more than 120,400 million credits guaranteed to date by the Official Credit Institute (ICO), 98% to SMEs and the self-employed. In this regard, the Ministry of Economic Affairs could draw up a protocol for restructuring, although it is foreseeable that it will eventually leave the take-downs and restructuring processes at the mercy of the banks. In any case, the entities will have to assume part of the cost of these new measures.

The third and last fund will be recapitalization for medium-sized companies through the public company Cofides, in line with the one implemented by the SEPI of 10,000 million euros for large companies.