The crisis generated by the new coronavirus has left some sectors on the verge of collapse. The president of the Whirlpool multinational, João Carlos Brega, says that, despite the unprecedented difficulties, the federal government needs to be surgical when releasing resources. “Everyone is having a hard time – and there are some extreme situations, like that of airlines,” said the executive, during the series of live interviews Economy in Quarantine, of the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.. “(But the release) cannot be lost, as it is the taxpayer’s money, from taxes.”

The executive also criticized the lack of harmony between the various spheres of government in terms of combating the covid-19 pandemic. “The priority must be the health crisis, which generated the economic crisis. Without solving the health crisis, it will be like selling a refrigerator to an Eskimo.” The American Whirlpool manufactures and distributes the appliance brands Brastemp, Consul and Kitchen Aid in Brazil. The company has been present in the country for more than 60 years.

Brega also said that the crisis should extend more than initially imagined. He predicts a second semester still marked by a “very strong” recession. “Brazil and Latin America felt the effects of the virus later than other regions of the world. And I personally regret the misalignment between the government in order to have a more adequate solution in the health area,” he said.

The white line segment has suffered from the closing of physical appliance stores, which concentrate around 50% of demand. Although online sales grew in March and April and helped Mother’s Day a little, the result was not nearly enough to compensate for the loss of half of the movement.

Even after non-essential trade can open the door, Brega projects a demand problem. This is because, according to him, the home appliance segment is driven by two factors. “The first is replacement: if it is broken, you need to replace the essential products. And the second lever is the planned purchase, motivated by a reform or marriage, for example. This second one has ceased to exist. Today we live on replacement.”

It is only later, after the pandemic issue is equalized, that the Whirlpool executive sees some positive movements for the sector – among them, the tendency for people to cook more at home and, therefore, buy higher quality appliances. In Brazil, one of the demands that grew during the pandemic was for dishwashers. Brega claims that it is a field still unexplored. Today, according to him, less than 2% of Brazilian households use the device.

Suspended contracts

Although he criticized the political crisis and disagreements between different spheres of government, the executive praised the provisional measure of the Ministry of Economy that eased labor relations during the coronavirus pandemic period – he classified the decision as “very happy”.

“In the administrative part (of Whirlpool), part of the employees is in the home office and another part that has a suspended contract. In manufacturing, there was no suspension, but there was a reduction in working hours (and salary). risk, which have been away since the beginning of March “, explained Brega.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

