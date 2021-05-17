Aid to buy a car for self-employed workers

Enlarge

If you are a self-employed worker and you are thinking of buying a car, there are a series of helps that you should know.

The labor market in which we have lived has changed and many workers have had to adapt and abandon stable contracts and venture to work as freelancers.

This type of self-employed have at their disposal a series of aids when buying a vehicle, through the Moves III Plan, and even to have vehicle recharging structures, in the case of acquiring plug-in or electric hybrid cars.

Up to 15,000 euros of aid

The aid that the Government has approved goes from 600 to 15,000 euros, depending on aspects such as motorization or the type of vehicle we are talking about. Thus, if it is a tourism, the aid could reach 5,500 euros with scrap. Some 6,000 euros could also be obtained in commercial vehicles with scrap and that have up to 3,500 kilos.

For those self-employed workers who need a van, the aid will be increased to 7,000 euros without scrap. With it, it will increase up to 2,000 euros more, with a maximum amount of 9,000 euros. On the other hand, in the case of larger vehicles, such as buses or trucks, the aid to the self-employed can reach up to the aforementioned 15,000 euros.

In the same way, in certain cases it will be possible to increase these amounts up to 10 percent more. This is the case of taxis, VTC, people with reduced mobility and municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants. In addition, the aids are also for other vehicle change options, such as the leasing or renting.

Likewise, it is also offered financing for the implementation of vehicle charging infrastructures electric provided they are purchased directly. The subsidy will be between 30 and 40 percent of the cost of the installation, without exceeding 100,000 euros in any case.