Rio de Janeiro may no longer be able to pay the payroll for August servers if it does not receive additional financial assistance from the federal government to address the impact of Covid-19 on state revenue, the State Finance Secretary told ., Luiz Cláudio de Carvalho, this Thursday.

Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up with a mask to promote protection amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Rio de Janeiro 05/05/2020 REUTERS / Pilar Olivares

Photo: .

Rio de Janeiro should receive about 2.5 billion reais from the total aid of 60 billion reais provided for in the project approved by the Senate on Wednesday to assist Brazilian states and municipalities, Carvalho said.

According to the secretary, the State had federal aid of 10 billion reais and the amount to which it will be entitled, although welcome, is far below the needs of Rio de Janeiro.

“Without help, the August payroll (to be paid in September) is compromised,” he said. “The 2.5 to 2.6 billion reais were below our need. It is insufficient”, he added, when questioning the criteria for the distribution of resources.

The aid program for states and municipalities, which still depends on presidential sanction, foresees that 10 billion reais should be allocated to health and social assistance to combat the crisis, to be distributed according to the Covid- 19.

Of the remaining 50 billion reais, States will be entitled to 30 billion reais, to be applied according to a mix of criteria, such as participation in the ICMS, population and rules of the State Participation Fund (FPE).

The 20 billion reais allocated to municipalities will be guided by population criteria.

Rio has already started the year with a deficit forecast of 10.6 billion reais and the impacts of the oil and coronavirus crises should cause a loss of revenue of 15 to 20 billion reais, estimates the State.

Carvalho said that there is already a new negotiation aimed at aid that would prioritize the states most affected by the pandemic.

“There are conversations in Congress … that would open the possibility of a second aid for those most affected by Covid, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, and due to the size of the population, those who have the highest ICMS and felt the greater loss “, stressed Carvalho.

In the previous government, under Luiz Fernando Pezão (MDB), Rio went through an acute crisis that resulted in successive delays and installments in civil servants’ salaries.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

