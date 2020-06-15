The maximum is 4,000 euros per car, if the new acquisition has Zero Label

The Moves II Plan is also launched, which is not complementary to the previous one

The impulse plan devised by the Government to help the automobile sector is endowed with 3,750 million euros. Within it a Renewal Plan is contemplated that provides aid of up to 4,000 euros to the purchase of a new vehicle; includes gasoline and diesel cars, and requires scrapping of an old car. On the other hand, the second edition of the Moves Plan is activated to enhance the electric car.

The aid plan for the automobile sector that for weeks prepared the government and it is a fact. Contemplate a stimulus of 3,750 million euros, of which 1,050 will be used to incentivize the purchase of new vehicles. And not only electric or hybrid, but all current technologies are taken into account. Of this latter figure, 550 million euros correspond to direct aid to individuals and public bodies, to which is added an ICO line for the acquisition of industrial and commercial vehicles.

The contribution of this capital will not be immediate in its entirety. The first 1,535 million euros are the ones that will come into play this year, and the rest will be left until 2021. In total, 300 million euros will be allocated for the renovation of the public park and the adaptation of urban environments, 250 million for the renovation of the car park, 415 million to promote industrial research and development, 2,690 for investments in “industry value chain” and 95 for professional development.

Financial aid

To benefit from financial aid in the purchase of a new vehicle, it is compulsory to scrap a car of more than ten years or a commercial of more than seven. If the scrapped vehicles are over 20 years old, the buyer will have extra help of 500 euros.

These are grants for individuals, depending on the vehicle purchased. You must verify if the car you are considering buying has an energy efficiency label A or B according to IDAE.

Energy Label A Energy Label B Label B DGT Not eligible Not eligible Label C DGT 800 euros 400 euros Eco DGT label 1,000 euros 600 euros Zero DGT Label 4,000 euros

WHAT CONDITIONS MUST BE MET TO ACCESS AID?

To access aid for the purchase of new vehicles it is compulsory to scrap a tourism over ten years old or a commercial over seven. If the vehicle that stops driving is more than 20 years old, there is an extra aid of 500 euros. You must also take into account the new purchase must be efficient.

The efficient vehicles to be purchased are those that have the energy label A or B and homologate emissions of less than 120 grams of CO2 per kilometer or use alternative energy. The emission limitation amounts to 155 grams of CO2 per kilometer in the case of commercial vehicles. In addition, the vehicle to be delivered must have ITV in force when the aid program comes into effect to ensure it was in circulation. Finally, the ownership of it must belong to the beneficiary or a first-degree relative.

The maximum aid in any case will be 4,000 euros, and can only be accessed in the event that the purchase is from a vehicle of Zero Label.

Those of Eco label they opt for a maximum of 1,000 euros if they are energy label A and 600 euros if they are energy label B.

In the case of Label C from the DGT the maximum aid is 800 and 400 euros respectively depending on whether your energy label is A or B.

For SMEs, aid is up to 3,200 to purchase a Zero vehicle, 800 an Eco and 650 a C. People with reduced mobility or with a family income of less than 1,500 euros per month are entitled to an additional aid of 500 euros.

Not all passenger cars are subject to government aid. The cost limit for a new unit is set to 35,000 euros, a figure that amounts to 45,000 in the case of people with reduced mobility or for Zero Label vehicles. It is allowed to buy with these grants cars registered from January 1 of this year, in such a way that the dealers will be able to easily exit the self-registrations.

THE MOVES II PLAN REMAINS IN FORCE

In addition to all these aids, the government maintains the initially planned Moves II Plan to encourage the purchase of electric and plug-in hybrids. From the 65 million euros initially budgeted, it goes to 100 million. The accounts of the Executive indicates that each million destined to this initiative will suppose the generation of between 3.6 and 4.1 million euros additional to the national GDP and an increase in tax revenues of between 1.5 and 1.6 million euros. The management of the same will again be carried out by the Autonomous Communities. Of course, this Moves Plan will not be complementary to the aid previously described.

THE MANUFACTURERS ‘COMMITMENT

Car manufacturers have committed to the Government of Spain to prioritize their investment efforts so that in 2030 there will be an annual production of between 700,000 and 800,000 plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles. In addition, the automotive industry is also going to be in charge of promoting and collaborating with whoever is necessary to prioritize the development of charging infrastructure for electrified vehicles. It is expected that in 2030 there will be 340,000 charging points in Spain and 830,000 in 2040.

