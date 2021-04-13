aid for the purchase of hybrid and electric cars

The Government has launched Plan Moves 2021 (or Plan Moves III, being the third edition of the program). This is 400 million in aid for the purchase of electric cars and plug-in hybrids (expandable to 800 million) that involve subsidies up to 7,000 euros in the case of passenger cars and 9,000 euros for light commercials.

Like previous editions, the objective of these state aid is to promote and facilitate access to electrified vehicles in Spain. Those 400 million endowments will double if a reliable demand is perceived. The plan lasts until 2023. There are two types of aid:

For the purchase of electric cars and plug-in hybrids. For the installation and development of charging points throughout the territory.

With regard to aid when acquiring a car that can benefit from the announced plan, the purchase of a 100% electric car will enjoy up to 7,000 euros of discount, while a plug-in hybrid will do the same with up to 5,000 euros.

It is striking that, contrary to previous editions, zero kilometer electric cars and plug-in hybrids are not subsidized. They are mostly self-registered vehicles by dealers. You can find them with succulent discounts on the part of the commercial networks to be able to get rid of them and perhaps these helps extend the time of sale.

The aid budget will be divided by Autonomous Communities according to their population. Taking that into account, Andalusia would be the most benefited with 71.35 million euros; followed by Catalonia, with 65.59 million; Community of Madrid, with 57.15; and the Valencian Community, with 42.63.

What requirements does the Moves 2021 Plan require?

For starters, there are three requirements for 100% electric cars (includes electric SUV, of course):

Surrendering a car over 7 years old to scrap it. Otherwise, the amount is reduced to 4,500 euros. The purchase price of the new electric car may not exceed 45,000 euros, or 53,000 euros if it consists of 8 or 9 seats. These same conditions apply to plug-in hybrids with more than 90 kilometers of approved autonomy (very few achieve them).

The aids for plug-in hybrid cars and SUVs vary a bit, as long as their approved electric range is between 30 and 90 kilometers

The maximum subsidy is 5,000 euros when a car older than 7 years is scrapped. If not, the aid will be half, 2,500 euros. The purchase price cannot exceed 45,000 euros.

Be careful, that the prices indicated do not include VAT, so in reality vehicles whose final price does not exceed 54,450 euros.

Is there aids for commercial vehicles?

The largest amount of aid will be for electric commercial vehicles. In this case, they must approve a range greater than 30 kilometers. If a vehicle with more than seven years is scrapped, the aid is 9,000 euros in aid, which is reduced to 7,000 if it is not done. No maximum transaction price is specified in this case.

The objective in the words of Teresa Ribera, Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge is that “in 2023 there will be at least 250,000 electric vehicles circulating and at least 100,000 recharging points, counting both public and private.” This would avoid emitting more than 450,000 tons of CO2, in addition to generating more employment and activity at a critical time.

Contrary to previous editions, the third Moves plan to support zero-emission mobility leaves out of aid the purchase of electric and gas trucks and buses.

Help for charging points

The new Moves Plan makes it possible to receive a subsidy of up to 80% of the necessary disbursement, if the charger is installed in towns with less than 5,000 inhabitants; and 70% of the amount, for individuals and the self-employed.

In the case of public fast chargers (15 minutes to fully recharge), small companies will receive aid for 55% of the investment; the medium ones, 45%; and the big ones, 35%. In these cases, aid rises five points in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

The maximum that companies can achieve for this purpose ranges between 100,000 and two million euros (with a limit of 800,000 euros per file and year), while individuals may opt for 5,000 euros.