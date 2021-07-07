Aid for R & D & I will reach 2,406 million euros this year

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, has presented this Wednesday together with the directors of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), Enrique Playán; the CDTI, Javier Ponce, and the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), Rachel Yotti, the main novelties of this year’s calls, which, in total, reach direct investment commitments of 2,406 million euros. This is almost 100% more than in 2020, when grants for projects, human resources and scientific equipment were called for 1,212 million euros.

Duque has highlighted the role of the agencies as promoters and dynamizers of R & D & I, which has been reinforced by the EU Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan

Duque has highlighted, in a press conference at the headquarters of the AEI, the role of the agencies as promoters and dynamizers of R + D + I in Spain. This role has been reinforced by the EU Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which has allowed a sharp increase in the ministry’s budget for this year. Specifically, in the PGE of 2021, direct investment has increased 1,204 million euros, 59.4% more, to reach 3,232 million.

Three new calls for the AEI

The State Research Agency has launched three new calls. That of proof of concept has 40 million euros, destined to finance the beginning of the transfer of the scientific-technical knowledge obtained by the applicants. 954 applications have been received and it is currently in the evaluation phase.

The call for strategic projects will have 43 million euros in aid, plus another 43 million in loans, is intended to finance the initial phase of a public-private partnership. 447 applications have been received, with 1,557 participants, and it is currently in the evaluation phase.

The new call for green and digital transition will have 296 million euros in grants. It is compatible with other calls for projects. It can be requested by the regular beneficiaries of the call for R + D + I projects.

In addition, the ministry has reinforced, with a significant increase in resources, the calls for scientific-technical equipment (180 million euros in grants), of public-private collaborationa (50 million in direct aid and 250 million in loans to companies) and that of postdoctoral contracts (90.8 million euros in aid).

More resources for the CDTI and the ISCIII



On the other hand, the CDTI has increased its direct aid by 92% compared to 2020 (from 335 million to 646 million euros). In addition, it has launched new programs and reinforced some previous calls.

The Science and Innovation Missions stand out (141 million); the Technology Program Sustainable Automotive (40 million euros). And also the aid to SMEs with the seal of excellence of the European Innovation Council: (20 million euros).

The Strategic Health Action, managed by the ISCIII, will have 238 million euros, which will translate, among other things, into an increase in average funding per project and the creation of a new area focused on infectious diseases

The increase in resources of the ISCIII, the managing body of the activities of the Strategic Action in Health (AES), has allowed the financing of the AES to go from the 131 million euros in 2020 initially foreseen in the 2020 PGE, to the 238 million euros planned for 2021.

This increase has allowed to increase the economic endowment in the call of the AES, which will translate into: increase of the contracts of theHuman resource programs and their remuneration, increase in average funding per research project, consolidation of the call for independent clinical research, creation of a new area focused on infectious diseases within the Center for Research in Biomedicine Network (CIBER), redesign of cooperative research networks orienting them to health outcomes, and improvement of funding for joint international programs in Precision Medicine.

In addition, two new calls will be launched: Research projects of Precision Personalized Medicine (30 million euros); the call for Singular Scientific Infrastructures of the National Health System (15 million euros).

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.