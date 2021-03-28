Aid for freelancers: They ask that they be linked to the fall in billing and not to the productive sector

The Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers (UPTA) has demanded that the Government modify the conditions of access to aid approved last Friday. Likewise, it has remarked that these aids must be “universal, regardless of the specific sector in which the decrease in turnover occurs.” «We have been insisting on the idea of ​​not establishing any financial analysis mechanism to be able to access the restructuring of the credit debts that could be established in this € 11 billion package of measures«, Has remarked.

In fact, the organization led by Eduardo Abad has made it clear that “if the autonomous they have contracted bank debts from ICO guarantees, they cannot now restructure their debt “because they will be condemning themselves to” an inevitable total closure of their activity. ” «We had reiterated the advisability of not restrict aid to the CNAE, it should be done based on the criterion of falling billing, at least 30%“UPTA has made clear, which questions the differences between an unregulated training center and a plane rental company or a hairdresser and physical maintenance activities.

According to UPTA, «these are the great contradictions that are established between the 95 CNAE and the rest of the activities that have not been included, despite not having billed a single euro in the last 12 months«.

Its president, Eduardo Abad, has made it clear that «will not allow self-employed without help“And that” workers cannot be discriminated against in this way. ” “We are talking about the survival of businesses that, in addition to generating employment, are activities on which thousands of families live. The measures have to be universal, it is justice, “he added.