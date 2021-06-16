AICM blockade: Parents of children with cancer withdraw after 10 hours

MEXICO CITY.- At 9:00 p.m. this Tuesday, parents of children with cancer removed the blockade that they had maintained on Capitán Carlos León avenue, outside Terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport for more than ten hours.

Family members are concerned about the shortage of cancer drugs in hospitals in various states of the republic.

Those affected indicated that they decided to reopen the road after agreeing to a meeting at the federal Ministry of Health. They demand the presence of Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health of the Government of Mexico, as well as Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health.

They accuse that if neither of them shows up, they will break the dialogue and block again.

We already plan to lift this blockade, we reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health, the lawyer Liliana Hernández who introduced herself, tomorrow is the meeting at 11 in the morning at the Ministry of Health, where they were asked if the Dr. Jorge Alcocer and Dr. Hugo López-Gatell were once again going to continue with the blockade, ”said Omar Hernández, one of those affected.

Traffic police reopened the road with the carousel operation to make way for cars and reactivate mobility at the Airport.

The Road Orientator reported that officials from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) continue to support passengers in the transfers to Terminal 1 of the AICM.

