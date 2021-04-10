Aicardo will leave Barça at the end of the season

04/09/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Futsal Barça loses one of its pillars as of next season.

Jesus Aicardo, as TV3 advances, will not continue like Barcelona from this summer. The 32-year-old winger from Cádiz, after nine seasons at the club, he will not renew his contract and will seek a new destination.

Aicardo arrived at Barça in 2012 from Lobelle de Santiago And he has stood out all these years for his powerful shot with his left leg and his versatility on the court.

Aicardo has garnered a great record as a Barça player. Has two Champions League, two Leagues, three Spanish Cups and five King’s Cups.

This last season, Aicardo has had less prominence with Andreu Plaza due to the lesions who have marked their campaign. Even so, Aicardo was key in the achievement of the last Champions League Achieved at the Palau Blaugrana in front of ElPozo Múrcia.