AIBA increases the number of weight categories

The Board of Directors of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) has decided to increase the men’s weight categories from 10 to 13 and the women’s from 10 to 12, effective August 1, 2021.

“In this way the boxers will participate in the respective categories where they feel stronger and more comfortable. We must provide more opportunities for our athletes ”, they comment from the AIBA.

The new weight categories are as follows:

Men (kg)

Minimum weight – 46-48

Flyweight – 51

Bantamweight – 54

Featherweight – 57

Lightweight – 60

Super light weight – 63.5

Welterweight – 67

Super welterweight – 71

Average weight – 75

Light Heavyweight – 80

Cruiserweight – 86

Heavyweight – 92

Super Heavyweight – +92

Women (kg)

Minimum weight – 45-48

Light flyweight – 50

Flyweight – 52

Bantamweight – 54

Featherweight – 57

Lightweight – 60

Super Lightweight – 63

Welterweight – 66

Super welterweight – 70

Average weight – 75

Light Heavyweight – 81

Heavyweight – +81