Berlin, Jun 16 . .- Amnesty International (AI) warned on Tuesday that some of the applications developed to track chains of infection of COVID-19 involve « serious violations of human rights », and stressed that those of Bárein, Kuwait and Norway are the most « invasive ».

The Berlin-based NGO Security Laboratory studied 11 applications developed by states in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe and concluded that they violate the right to privacy, data protection and safety.

« In the case of many countries we see how important it is that important fundamentals are respected in the programming and use of tracking apps, since if they do not open the door to abuse by the authorities, but also by hackers, » said Markus N. Beeko, Secretary General of AI in Germany.

According to a statement from the organization, the Security Laboratory has carried out a technical analysis of the applications developed by 11 countries: Algeria, Bárein, France, Iceland, Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Norway, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

Among the apps with the greatest « potential for mass surveillance », AI highlights « BeAware Bahrain » (Bárein), « Shlonik » (Kuwait) and « Smittestopp » (Norway), and praises that the latter country decided to withdraw it this Monday in response to criticism.

As detailed by Amnesty, apps in these three countries are based « on an aggressive centralization principle » as they store users’ GPS location data in a central databank, making it even possible to track movements users in real time.

Furthermore, these users are easily identifiable, in Bárein and Kuwait through their national identification numbers, while in Norway through their telephone number, an aspect that the NGO urges to correct.

« Technology can be of great help to rebuild contacts between people in order to stop COVID-19, but the private sphere cannot become a victim of governments’ efforts to introduce an app as soon as possible, » said Claudio. Guarnieri, head of the AI ​​Security Laboratory.

AI is also critical of the French app, which it accuses of lack of transparency regarding data storage, while praising that the German app, which is launched this Tuesday, protects the private sphere better than others.

Lastly, Amnesty stresses that it has only studied apps from certain regions, but that everything indicates that those from other countries, such as China, Ethiopia and Guatemala, also pose a significant danger to human rights.