AI to combat Covid-19 | News | Infrastructures

Intel YCisco, with the participation of Capgemini Engineering, Vodafone Spain and Gilead, have put technology at the service of the fight against Covid-19. Combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) with advanced computing, security and connectivity, three reference hospitals –Ramón y Cajal, October 12 and Sant Pau– They will be able to share knowledge to support the diagnosis of Covid-19 while respecting the privacy of patients.

The project is based on federated learning (Federated Learning), an AI technique that will allow connected hospitals to use an artificial intelligence model for medical imaging diagnosis, and without sharing identifiable patient information between them.

Each hospital has a local compute node – based on Cisco UCS servers and third-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Software Guard Extensions and integrated AI acceleration – that contains the model that learns from the radiological images of the patients in the center. . These models trained with local data are sent to a central server in the cloud that processes and combines them; all without the patient data leaving the hospital and protecting the integrity of medical information.

AI to combat Covid-19.Collaborative cloud model

Capgemini Engineering has developed this Artificial Intelligence through Tessella, its specialized AI unit, allowing healthcare professionals to access advanced diagnostic techniques from any location.

Vodafone Spain participates in this project implementing connectivity from hospitals to servers provided by Intel and Cisco through a totally private and guaranteed interconnection. It is this private connectivity from Vodafone that allows locally trained models to be transmitted securely to the central server.

Gilead Sciences, A pharmaceutical company, an expert in virology and a pioneer in developing an effective treatment for Covid-19, has supported this project since its inception in order to contribute to the control of this pandemic.

The project has been funded by contributions from Intel and the Cisco Digital Acceleration Program (Country Digital Acceleration, CDA), called ‘Digitize’ in Spain. If this AI model is successful, it can be used in the future to aid in the diagnosis of multiple pathologies.

“Optimizing clinical experience, facilitating tele-medicine and contributing to research is essential to help save lives. After handing over network technology, collaboration and security to field hospitals and residences in Spain, we want to continue contributing to the fight against the pandemic ”, he highlights Andreu Vilamitjana, CEO of Cisco Spain. “Together with our partners and through Digitaliza, we accelerate the digitization of the sector to achieve more effective and inclusive healthcare.”

“Intel firmly believes that new technologies such as the Cloud, Edge Computing and in particular Artificial Intelligence will radically transform healthcare. The Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) technology applied in this project, and available on all 3rd generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (Ice Lake) is essential to ensure privacy and security during application execution , and is a key enabler of techniques like Federated Learning. We are delighted to collaborate with hospitals and our partners in this pioneering project in Spain ”, he says Norberto Mateos Carrascal, CEO of Intel Iberia.