AI places fake structures, buildings and vegetation in satellite images

Precisely, for the production of these false images, the North American research team used GAN networks, by means of a relatively easy-to-use type of AI, which is commonly used for the creation of false faces.

As the researchers warn and alert, the use of deepfakes in satellite images can end up being very dangerous, since when viewing this type of snapshot it is very common to think that they are real, since, it is assumed, they are photographs of the place, and not they correspond to interpretations carried out by a cartographer. But deepfakes have shown that it doesn’t have to be this way.