Northwestern University (United States) partnered with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to develop a flexible AI patch (sensor) that can monitor cough, body temperature, and respiratory rate 24/7 during COVID-19.

It looks like a band-aid, but it is a flexible cordless patch that is placed where the throat and chest meet, detecting cough and breathing problems associated with COVID-19.

The device attaches to the skin, right at the base of the throat (where tracheotomies are performed), and can monitor early signs of coronavirus infection and disease progression.

COVID-19 | The patch sensor is delivered to healthcare teams with an iPad configured to upload their data to the cloud and a wireless charger since the device is sealed and has no external connections.

UNAM DEVELOPS PORTABLE RESPIRATOR FOR PEOPLE WITH COVID-19

How does this patch work?

It is the length of a sanitary adhesive strip (band-aid) and it is made from a soft silicone material, which is then attached to the base of the throat. From there he has the capacity to carry out a real-time monitoring of breathing, cough, heart rate and body temperature.

Finally, the data is collected in digital format and uploaded to the cloud to make it available to an AI-based algorithm that attempts to identify if it is COVID-19.

“We don’t use a microphone” says Professor John Rogers, director of the Center for Biointegrated Electronics at Northwestern University.

He added: “There are problems with microphones with ambient noise and tremendous invasions of privacy. We use a high bandwidth three axis accelerometer to measure the movement of the skin surface » to capture details of breathing and cough, unlike a digital stethoscope.

We like AI, but we are not married to it. We are married to things that work »Rogers told CNET.

“We use digital filtering algorithms that search for particular signatures in the data. We are looking for trends, not an absolute gold standard measurement. And we have a good understanding of the underlying physics. “

At this early stage, a trained human double-checks the data before sending any indication to medical providers.

Twenty-five test subjects have been using the device for two weeks so far, generating around 1,500 hours of history and one terabyte of data.

For now, a lab on the Northwestern campus in Chicago is producing dozens of new patches per week for the detection of COVID-19 symptoms.

Additionally, there is the ability to scale to hundreds of devices per week before the patch is available for volume manufacturing through a license.

Beyond this pandemic, the Northwestern COVID-19 sensor joins a series of activity trackers, glucose monitors, and blood pressure sensors that suggest we will soon be using a clinic’s medical sensors to address health issues before become serious.

“I think that requires a hardware platform that is virtually imperceptible,” says Rogers. “Overall medical care will improve when you switch from episodic state monitoring to continuous. I always thought that made sense.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a doctor.