AI discovers biological processes that are beyond human knowledge

04/12/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Scientists from St John’s College, Cambridge University have discovered that a group of powerful algorithms can predict the biological language of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, as reported in an article published in PNAS.

They fed huge amounts of data accumulated from decades of research into a computer model, and found that Artificial Intelligence could make more advanced discoveries than human beings.

They observed that powerful algorithms similar to those used by Netflix, Amazon, and Facebook can not only decipher the biological language that triggers diseases crucial to human life, but also indicate how to correct grammatical errors within cells that cause disease.

They found that AI could learn by itself what science has assimilated after decades of research, thus confirming that it will also be able to discover what we still do not know about the language of proteins that causes deadly diseases in humans.

Protein aggregates and condensates

Protein aggregates and condensatesProteins regulate a good part of the functioning of our human body and represent almost 20 percent of a person’s weight. Although they are fundamental and essential chemical constituents of our body, scientists still do not know the function of many of them.

Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s are three of the most common neurodegenerative diseases, but scientists believe that there are several hundred more of these diseases linked to protein processes.

In Alzheimer’s disease, which affects 50 million people around the world, proteins become dislodged, clump together, and destroy healthy nerve cells. A healthy brain effectively removes these potentially dangerous protein masses, known as aggregates.

However, some dislocated proteins occasionally form liquid protein droplets, called biomolecular condensates, which do not have a membrane and fuse freely with each other.

Unlike protein aggregates, which are irreversible, biomolecular protein condensates can deform and trigger diseases such as cancer.

AI to the rescue

AI to the rescueTo further study the language of proteins, the researchers programmed an AI system based on neural networks, made up of interconnected groups of computing nodes similar to the vast network of neurons present in a biological brain.

The lead author of this research, Kadi Liis Saar, explains in a statement, “We specifically asked you to learn the language of shape-changing biomolecular condensates (protein droplets found in cells), which scientists need. understand to decipher the language of biological function and malfunction that causes cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

And he adds: “we fed the algorithm with all the data stored in known proteins so that it could learn and predict the language of proteins in the same way that these computer models learn about human language and how WhatsApp knows how to suggest words so that they Let’s use. »

“So we were able to ask him about the specific grammar that causes only some proteins to form condensates within cells. It is a very challenging problem and unlocking it will help us learn the rules of the language of the disease, “he concludes.

Technological power

Technological powerBased on this development, the researchers believe that increased use of machine learning could revolutionize future research on cancer and neurodegenerative diseases.

They add that this eventual development may lead to discoveries beyond what scientists already know about disease, and potentially even beyond what the human brain can understand without the help of machine learning.

“Machine learning may be free from the limitations of what researchers believe are the goals of scientific exploration: that would mean that new connections will be found that we haven’t even conceived of yet. It’s really very exciting, ”concludes Saar.

The AI ​​network developed in this study has been made available to researchers around the world to allow more scientists to work on the breakthroughs it can bring.

Reference

