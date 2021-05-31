AI could help counter the spread of disinformation campaigns

After several years of work, they managed to make this system capable of combine multiple analysis techniques with which to create a comprehensive vision of where and how disinformation campaigns are spreading. Thus, they developed a statistical approach to help determine not only whether a specific social media account was spreading the campaign, but also to what extent that particular account was causing the network as a whole to change, thereby amplifying the message.

On the other hand, the researchers also applied a new machine learning approach, useful to allow RIO to classify these accounts by analyzing data related to behaviors, such as whether the account is interacting with foreign media and also what languages ​​it uses. In this way, the system was able to detect hostile accounts that are only activated in different campaigns, ranging from the French presidential elections of 2017 to the spread of information related to COVID-19.