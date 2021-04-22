AI can help quickly detect flooded buildings

Now, we have learned that a group of scientists from the University of Tohoku, in Japan, has created a machine learning model that uses photographs from the media for the purpose of identify flooded buildings more accurately within 24 hours of the disaster, according to research published earlier this month in Remote Sensing magazine.

According to the experts, this model would demonstrate how rapid media reports can be extremely useful in not only increasing but also accelerating the accuracy of damage mapping activities, offering the advantage of accelerate the decisions of emergency teams and optimize the response to these disasters.