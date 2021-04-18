AI and Meeting Features Advance in Avaya Spaces | News | Communications

To tackle the era of hybrid work from anywhere, To go has introduced new capabilities for its workflow collaboration platform Avaya Spaces. The goal is to build a unified and integrated communication system.

Legacy communication systems and monolithic software were never designed for today’s fragmented work environment. In this way, the company’s collaborative meeting solution, enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), offers users easier and more integrated voice and video calls.

Avaya Spaces capabilities include enhanced calling, designed to make it easier for anyone inside or outside the organization to contact, via high-quality voice or video. Users can search and combine contacts from multiple devices, and transfer, combine and manage multiple simultaneous calls.

AI and meeting features advance in Avaya Spaces.

The workflows of this platform can now include application programming interfaces (APIs), which take advantage of a series of out-of-the-box integrations, and created specifically for the management of:

• Customer relations (CRM)

•Customer Support

• Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

• Worker productivity

AI enhancements are designed to create more engaging meetings and reduce meeting fatigue by visually overlaying speakers on presented material to capture the attention of participants. In order to increase participation, the tool now has the ability to hold interactive meetings with thousands of participants and a “concert view” that can hold 61 people.

“We have designed Avaya Spaces to be an immersive collaboration platform that supports the modular enterprise concept, allowing organizations to move at the speed of their customers and employees,” he said. Anthony Bartolo, EVP and Avaya Product Manager.