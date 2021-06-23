Ahtletics and Rangers add 19 runs in a high-scoring game

06/23/2021 at 8:07 AM CEST

Third baseman Matt Chapman and designated hitter Ramón Laureano each hit two-run home runs in the first two innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 13-6. Chapman (9) sent the ball to the street in the first episode with a runner in the way, while in the second inning it was the turn of Laureano (13), who hit full back against the relay Bret de Geus, with a runner on the road

The victory was credited to starter Cole Irvin (5-7) in five innings. The loss for the Rangers was carried by starter Taylor Hearn (2-2) in two innings.

Giants blank Angels

Venezuelan third baseman Wilmer Flores and gamekeeper Mauricio Dubón each hit home runs and The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-0. Flores (7) sent the ball to the fairway in the first inning by overcoming starter Andrew Heaney’s streamer, with a runner in the way, while Dubón (5) also chased Heaney and took the ball out of the field in the second episode, lonely.

The victory was credited to starter Anthony DeSclafani (8-2) in seven innings. For the Angels the loss was carried by Andrew Heaney (4-5) in six innings.

Long Jr. hits home run in Mariners win

Ranger Shed Long Jr. hit a four-corner ball to help the Seattle Mariners, who defeated the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in interleague series match. In the eighth inning Long Jr. (2) hit a full lap while chasing closer Tyler Kinley’s pitches, with no teammates ahead.

The victory was credited to the relay Paul Sewald (4-2) in one episode. For the Rockies the defeat was carried by Kinley (1-2) in one inning.

Hendricks throws solid and with three support home runs beats the Indians

Starter Kyle Hendricks worked six full innings and with the backing of three home runs led the victory of the Chicago Cubs, who defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-1 in interleague series match. Hendricks (10-4) allowed four hits and struck out five batters en route to the victory.

On the drums, Venezuelan receiver Wilson Contreras (12) sent the ball to the street in the eighth inning, with no teammates ahead. The Venezuelan overcame closer Trevor Stephan’s streamer when the pitcher had taken the first two outs of the inning. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom (10) and first baseman Kris Bryant (14) also hit home runs for the Cubs.

The Indians lost to starter Eli Morgan (0-2) in five innings.

Devers pushes the difference for the Red Sox

Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers doubled in the 11th inning, drove in the winning run and capped a four-touchdown cluster for the Boston Red Sox, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4. In the top of the 11th inning, Devers doubled to first base and drove in two touchdowns, including the one that sealed Boston’s win. Devers pushed shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pinch runner Connor Wong to the register for the ultimate lead. With his two RBIs, Devers reaches 60 RBIs so far this season and ties his compatriot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the lead in that section, who also adds that my number of touchdowns produced.

The victory was credited by Venezuelan closer Darwinzon Hernández (2-2) in one and a third inning.

For the Rays, Dominican third baseman Wander Franco (1) hit a four-corner hit with two runners ahead. The loss fell to closer Pete Fairbanks (1-3) in two innings.

Swanson marks the victory of the Braves

Shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a three-touch home run and gave the win to the Atlanta Braves, who beat the New York Mets 3-0. In the third inning Swanson (12) found the serpentine of the Dominican relief Yennsy Díaz, with two teammates ahead, and sealed the triumph of the Braves.

On the mound, the pitcher that benefited was starter Charlie Morton (7-3) in seven innings. For the Mets, the defeat was carried by Diaz (0-1) in two innings with a penalty of three hits, a home run and three touchdowns.

Frazier stands out in the Pirates’ win over the White Sox

Second baseman Adam Frazier hit a full-return ball and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 in a match of the interleague series. In the bottom of the third inning Frazier (3) knocked the ball out of the field with no runners ahead against starter Lucas Giolito, with two outs in the episode.

On the mound the victory was scored by relief David Bednar (1-1) in a third of an episode.

For the White Sox, Cuban designated hitter Yasmani Grandal (11) hit a full return in the seventh inning leading two runners ahead. Grandal hit starter Tyler Anderson from four corners, with two outs in the inning, on the center-field fence.

The defeat was carried by the relief Garrett Crochet (2-4), who accepted a penalty of four hits and four runs.

Naquin was perfect with the bat and saved the Reds against the Twins

Left fielder Tyler Naquin finished perfectly with the bat and his offensive support was decisive for his team, The Cincinnati Reds will win the game 10-7 against the Minnesota Twins. Naquin was 4-of-4 with a three-run home run that broke a tie in the ninth inning just after Cincinnati’s irregular bullpen lost a five-run lead. The victory helped the Reds break a five-game losing streak.

Reliever Amir Garrett posted his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after teammates Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled on an eighth of five runs from the Twins, ending their five-game winning streak. .

Outfielder Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, also the ranger, who covered the left parcel, Trevor Larnach, added a single shot and Alex Kirilloff tied the two-run double against Antone (2-0), but the right in his first game back off the disabled list he rallied to score the last two “outs” of the inning.

Catcher Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and designated hitter Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds, whose relief ERA (5.70) is the worst in the majors. Injuries have had an impact on that, no doubt, and Reds manager David Bell didn’t seem bothered by the way he’s seen his relievers throw the ball lately.

After pulling off a 12-inning victory Monday night that lasted 5 hours and 14 minutes, the longest in the majors this year, the Twins experienced some trouble in the bullpen. Alex Colomé allowed three runs in the eighth, although the second fielding error by his compatriot, third baseman Miguel Sanó, made two of them unclean. Then fellow Dominican pitcher Hansel Robles (3-4), who has been one of the team’s strongest relief options, got into trouble with a one-out double from right fielder Nick Castellanos and hit first baseman Tyler Stephenson with a launch.

Then came Naquin’s twelfth home run of the season, which was the one that sentenced the triumph of the Reds who were able to return home without the pressure of having extended their losing streak to six.

Starter Wade Miley also gave the Reds another strong start, with two runs allowed on a Ryan Jeffers home run in seven otherwise easy innings. Jeffers was the catcher for all 12 innings of Monday’s marathon game and ducked back behind the plate again on Tuesday as the Twins tried to shake off the bad news of star center fielder Byron Buxton’s broken left hand.

Greinke extends Astros’ winning streak to nine

Starter Zack Greinke worked 7 1/3 innings, Ranger Myles Straw hit a home run and drove in two runs, and The Houston Astros defeated the Baltimore Oriols 3-1. With their longest streak since a 10-game span in May 2019, the Astros hold the best record in the American League (45-28). Houston has won seven straight series after taking the top two of this three-game set. The Astros’ victory gives them a total of nine in a row.

Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. The starter faced the Oriols for the first time since 2010, the 37-year-old right-hander allowing only one running back to pass second base and cutting his ERA to 3.56.

Straw (2) hit full back in the second episode, solo.

For the Oriols, the loss was carried by starter Jorge López (2-9) in six and a third innings. Baltimore has lost 12 of 13 and owns the AL’s worst 23-50 record.

Gomes drives the victory of the Nationals

Brazilian catcher Yan Gomes hit a run-RBI single from difference to the Washington Nationals, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. Gomes singled to center field in the third inning and brought Dominican ranger Juan Soto to the register, who hit the buzzer with the winning run.

The victory was credited to starter Max Scherzer (6-4) in a five-inning effort. The Phillies lost to starter Zack Wheeler (5-4) in three innings.

Taylor drives Royals win

Ranger Michael Taylor hit a career RBI single for the victory of the Kansas City Royals 6-5 over the New York Yankees. In the eighth inning Taylor singled to center field and drove in the final difference run for Kansas City’s ninth.

The victory on the mound was credited by relief Jake Brentz (2-0) in one episode. The Yankees lost to reliever Jonathan Loaisiga (7-3) in two-thirds of the inning.

Cuban Gurriel Jr. drives in with a double the victory of the Blue Jays

Cuban ranger Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI double for the winning run of the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the Miami Marlins 2-1, in an interleague series match. At the top of the ninth inning Gurriel Jr. doubled down to left field and pushed third baseman Cavan Biggio to the buzzer with the winning run.

Major League Baseball RBI leader first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in, singling the Blue Jays’ first run in the sixth inning. Guerrero Jr. has 60 RBIs, as does his compatriot Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox. On the mound the victory was scored by relief Tim Mayza (2-1) in one episode.

For the Marlins, Dominican ranger Jesús Sánchez (2) bounced the ball off the field in the second inning, with no runners ahead, while hunting pitches from starter Ross Stripling. The loss was carried by the Dominican closer Yimi García (3-6) in one episode.

Schoop leads the Tigers’ win over the Cardinals

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a three-run home run and led the Detroit Tigers to one 8-2 win over St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague series game. Schoop (14) took the ball out of the field in the fourth inning to find the pitches of Cuban starter Johan Oviedo, with two teammates in circulation.

On the mound the triumph was credited by relief Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) in one and a third innings. For the Cardinals, Oviedo (0-3) carried the defeat in work of three and two thirds.