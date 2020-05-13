If everything goes as it should, in a couple of months we should be enjoying the second season at Disney +. At last Star Wars has created, with the help of Jon Favreau and his excellent team, a product that he can boast with pride. Not all fans of this universe may agree, but there is no denying the impact Baby Yoda, who appears on this incredible fan, had. ‘The Mandalorian 2’ poster.

The first season left several doubts about the future of the characters, starting with the Mandalorian who will look for information about “The Child” whom he has cared for since the first episode of the show, but there is also Moff Gideon, the villain who loves the little creature. green for unknown reasons, but what caught our attention the last time we saw it was the fact that in his hands was the darksaber, a black laser sword that was created by the Mandalorians.

Another interesting fact to know to enjoy this fan poster for ‘The Mandalorian 2’, is that one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, will finally have its live-action version, it is Ahsoka Tano, whose actress has not yet been confirmed. Who has been confirmed is Temuera Morrison, but her character is yet to be confirmed. We also don’t forget Cara dune, a character who helped Mando leave the planet who wanted to keep baby Yoda.

All these characters appear in the poster created by a fan who also seems eager for the new season to arrive. So far it is known that it will be released in October, but only that. Anyway they finished recording everything before the quarantine started, so there should be no problem delivering the episodes every Friday, as was done with the first batch.