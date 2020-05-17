Share

Disney is aware of the scope in fans of the character of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars and this could have its own series in Disney +

2020 has been a great year for the Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano. Between the character’s return in The Clone Wars Season 7 and rumors about Rosario Dawson’s possible casting for The Mandalorian season 2, Ashoka Tano has been circulating headlines quite frequently. Now reportedly the subject of a new Disney + show.

Daniel RPK simply said on his Patreon: “An Ahsoka Tano show of some kind is in development for Disney +.”

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the film Star Wars: The Clone Wars 2008, which preceded the series of the same name. Featured as Anakin’s new and cheeky young Padawan, Ahsoka Tano soon made a name for herself.

The character would become the protagonist of the animated series The Clone Wars, which recently aired its final episode. Tano was one of the only survivors of Darth Sidious’s lethal Order 66. It also appeared in Star Wars: Rebels in brief cameos, including a showdown with his former Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker (this one as Darth Vader).

Ahsoka was also the subject of a Star Wars novel, Ahsoka. Written by E.K. Johnston, the novel explores the life of Ahsoka after leaving the Jedi Order and before his appearance in the aforementioned Rebels series.

