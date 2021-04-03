Ahsleigh Barty revalidates title in Miami and world No. 1

The world no. 1 Ashleigh barty retained his tournament title Miami WTA 1000, beating the Canadian Bianca Andreescu (eighth in the ranking), who retired after injuring her right ankle when she was down 6-3 and 4-0.

The 24-year-old Australian, winner of the last edition of the event in 2019, and almost absent from the courts last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, achieved her tenth victory on the women’s circuit.

Barty took the lead early in the match, causing Andreescu to suffer the wear and tear of continually going in tow. The ‘aussie’ finished 6-3 in the first set and took the lead in the second, before Andreescu suffered a misfortune in a bad support feeling pain in his right ankle.

After medical attention for minutes, while the Canadian’s damaged joint was bandaged, she returned to the track but immediately found that she could not continue.

New injury to Andreescu, champion of the US Open in 2019 and who at 20 years of age does not stop accumulating physical setbacks. And total success for Barty, who on his way to the crown saved a match point in his debut, against Kristina kucova, which then also allowed him to save a world number one mathematically threatened by the Japanese Naomi osaka, champion of the Australian Open and devastated in the Miami quarterfinals by the Greek Maria Sakkari.

Barty is the sixth tennis player to successfully defend the title in Miami, after Venus and Serena Williams, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Monica Seles and Steffi Graf.