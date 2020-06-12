Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Due to the increase that has occurred in recent days in terms of positive cases of Covid-19 in Ahome, the municipality remains on alert and, therefore, there are no conditions for the reactivation of non-essential establishments.

Francisco Espinoza Valverde, director of Municipal Health, said that it is necessary that citizens do not let their guard down regarding the issue of protection, since this is the only way to stop infections.

Concern

“We are currently on high alert. We are in a situation of maximum risk of contagion of the disease and this does not allow us to go out to the new normal, that is, we are in phase three, we are in a high level of hospital occupation, in such a way that the conditions do not exist to be able to open non-essential businesses ”, he specified.

The municipal official commented that the protocol for installing filters is still being maintained in different parts of the city in order to detect any suspected case of this virus.

“The filters continue to work in the usual way between 18 and 20 filters a day. They are being supported with Public Security, Civil Protection and Municipal Health. The temperature is being taken, a brief questionnaire with related questions about Covid’s disease is carried out. ”

Similarly, he said that people are made aware so that only one person goes in the car or that its occupants wear face masks and as far apart as possible.

“In addition, he is made aware so that they only go out to make the most essential rounds such as the purchase of food, medicine, and medical consultations. It is very important to let you know that at this moment we are still on the alert and it is better to stay at home, ”he stressed.

Filters intensify in Ahome and El Fuerte decide to withdraw them

During the last two and a half months, the municipality, through the Directorate of Municipal Health, Civil Protection and Public Safety, has redoubled efforts in the sanitary filters that are installed at strategic points in the city of Los Mochis; However, in the municipality of El Fuerte a few days ago, Mayor Nubia Ramos Carbajal decided to withdraw them due to the heat, although cases are increasing.

According to the authorities, the intention of the filters is to detect suspected cases of Covid and thus avoid massive infections of this disease.

