Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to provide food pantries to the most vulnerable families in Los Mochis, the Ahome Pro Education Board joins the initiative promoted by Impulsora de la Cultura y las Artes (IMCA) through the program called “Read to help” .

“Patronato Pro Educación always works in coordination and support with IMCA and this initiative of“ Read to help ”is no exception for us, once again the entire workforce of the patronage joined to support this cause and the employees made a personal collection and brought this for this initiative ”, explained the executive director of the Board, Gustavo Romero Franco.

He stressed that the Board of Pro Education always joins IMCA initiatives in support of those who have the least, as well as educational and environmental programs for the benefit of the society of Ahome.

“It is a pleasure to always collaborate with this noble cause. As always IMCA promoting support to those who have the least and although we are working from home, making our updates of educational and ecological programs in order to bring improvement to the community, we do not stop joining these causes, we always try to be related with everything to do with helping, ”added Romero Franco.

They join efforts to support vulnerable families. Photo: Courtesy

It should be noted that the “Read to help” program ran from April 23 to May 21, 2020, where 228 local, national and international readers participated.

Participants recorded a video story and shared it through social media. In this call, it was proposed that for each story a pantry will be delivered to families economically affected by the health emergency in Colonia Las Quintas de Los Mochis.

Likewise, in the call it was established that some of the following products would be donated to help: beans, rice, tuna, coffee, tomato puree, canned food, cleaning products, flour, oil and sugar and the collection center is Trapiche Museum Interactive.

You may also like:

IMCA and Volar will launch the Cooking from the Heart campaign to help families in Los Mochis

They donate 9 more public sinks for the seven unions of Ahome

Children remember great moments in Trapiche de Los Mochis