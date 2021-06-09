Ahhhhhh, Yes, There ARE Quite a Few Intriguing Apple Deals on Amazon rn

Unfortunately, we are 99.99 percent sure this will not be the year Apple decides to hold its first ever BOGO event on Apple Watches. The AirPods Max still cost over $ 500. There will be no End of Summer Blowout Sale (TM) on iPad.

However, Amazon does have a few Apple devices in its digital store that aren’t as expensive as they were when they were first released. Call it a small blessing. Right now, the most enticing of those discounts includes around 20 percent off AirPods and AirPods Pro, as well as a few discounts on Apple Watches — though stock seems to be pretty damn low on these — iPads, and Macbooks.

Those small blessings may get headier in a couple of weeks. Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22. Until then, here are the Apple deals on Amazon you can shop early.

AirPods Max

$ 549.00 (5% off)

The price tag on Apple’s over-ear headphones is astonishing. With this tiny discount, a little less so. But the sound quality on these cans? Also astonishing.

AirPods Pro

$ 249.00 (21% off)

A shorter stem, custom fit, and active noise cancellation make these the most indispensable earbuds you’ll ever own.

AirPods with Charging Case

$ 159.00 (19% off)

And then there are the OG, trend-defining AirPods, which are downright cheap right about now.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

Apple $ 399.00

$ 329.00 (18% off)

$ 399.00 (18% off)

Like the color red, as well as (Product) RED’s charitable mission? You’re in luck with this edition of Apple’s latest, most-teched-out smartwatch.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm)

$ 359.00 (8% off)

If you aren’t totally falling for the sport loop attached to this more budget-friendly Apple Watch, we’ve got plenty of more upscale band options already picked out for you.

2020 iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB)

$ 329.00 (8% off)

Can’t complain about a new iPad with Retina display that’s less than $ 300.

2020 MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

$ 999.00 (5% off)

In case the last year of WFH fried your poor laptop beyond recognition, the latest Macbook Air has a few bucks knocked off the top.

2020 MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage)

$ 1,299.00 (8% off)

And a few more bucks jumped ship on the Macbook Pro’s list price, too — the 256GB version as well as the 512GB version.

