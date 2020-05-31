CITY OF MEXICO.

Due to his mishandling of the COVID-19 outbreak, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) asks Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to step down as Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) within the next 72 hours. Dr. Tedros’ grave missteps, including prioritizing political rhetoric about combating the new coronavirus, demonstrate that he is unfit to lead an organization that should be apolitical and transparent in fulfilling its mission as a global leader in public health world.

Dr. Tedros has increasingly relied on questionable information from China to make critical decisions about COVID-19, which played down the severity of the outbreak in January; deny that the virus can be transmitted through human-to-human contact; taking too long to declare COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern and then a pandemic; and also delay other important measures, including the implementation of travel restrictions to counter further spread.

The WHO chief also praised China for “extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak” after the regime destroyed samples of a sequenced coronavirus genome in late December, banned any publication of the findings, threatened and silenced the doctors in an attempt to further hide the virus.

“Dr. Tedros’s actions and comments regarding China, along with the incomprehensible delays in critical emergency declarations, are simply unforgivable: he must resign within the next 72 hours,” said AHF President Michael Weinstein. “The World Health Organization should be the ultimate expression of global health expertise and direction, not an advocate of political agendas during a pandemic that has so far killed a quarter of a million people worldwide.”

AHF’s call for Tedros to resign is just one of the growing voices urging his resignation, including several US lawmakers and an online petition that racked up more than 1 million signatories.

“Managing this outbreak is clearly the most egregious step in Dr. Tedros’ tenure, but it is by no means his only failure,” Weinstein added. “The effects we are experiencing around COVID-19 are not only the result of its recent decisions, they are also closely linked to mismanagement of past outbreaks, especially the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. That, together with the implementation of superficial reforms within the WHO that show no evidence of effective progress towards improving global public health, leads us to one goal: Tedros must go. “

While Tedros should do the right thing and resign now, allowing the WHO to move forward in the future when real reforms must be implemented, AHF does not endorse the United States’ decision to withhold WHO funds.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior