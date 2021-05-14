Ahead of UFC 262, Tony Ferguson feels Michael Chandler shouldn’t fight for the lightweight belt

Tony Ferguson | Image: Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile

The slight of UFCTony Ferguson went through tough times for a shot at the belt. Now he didn’t like to see Michael Chandler fight for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 262 tomorrow Saturday, in his second fight in the organization.

“You ran away from me too, Chandler, you are an idiot. All the people here except this guy sitting next to me. I will be real. You have that opportunity for a Dana White privilege ” he claimed Ferguson at the press conference of UFC 262.

The declaration even made the president of UFC, Dana White, explode with laughter at the comment. “El Cucuy” He went on to build a 12-win streak, but only had a chance for the interim belt. He stated that he does not look at his past and wants to continue to the top of the division, starting with his co-feature fight against Beneil Dariush.

“Dana is true and says that timing is everything. It wasn’t for me to have the belt. In the end, I would have given everyone a chance, right? You have these two men who are fighting for a vacant belt, I did 12 fights in a row and I fought for a belt, and then I was defeated, right? “ the Californian concluded.

At 37 years old, Tony ferguson is on a two-game losing streak and will try to bounce back against Beneil Dariush. The American is fifth in the ranking and has a record of 25-5.