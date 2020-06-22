The women of footballers continue to give a lot to talk about on Instagram. They arrive in summer and their photos multiplying wearing bodies, in bikini, etc. One of them, Agustina Gandolfo, He has more and more followers on Instagram, which he usually delights with suggestive photographs. The last one has generated quite a stir, as Lautaro Martínez’s girlfriend boasts of mocking the Instagram censorship to show more of the account.

Agustina already has more than 630,000 followers, whose latest image has already received more than 120,000 ‘likes’. The influencer is shown sitting on a sofa outside her Milan home. She is in a bikini, but what is striking is that the top has her raised more than necessary, so reveals a part of your right breast. However, since Instagram does not allow anything to be seen, he put a small heart over it and published it.

« Oops !, I did it again », He wrote next to the photo, boasting that he had avoided the censorship of the social network thanks to that little trick. An Agustina Gandolfo who is growing a lot on Instagram thanks to these types of publications that ignite and revolutionize networks.

Argentina is on the road to a million followers, a figure that will surely reach in the coming weeks, considering its growth. He usually uploads photos of himself in a bikini, on the terrace, or doing sports both alone and with Lautaro Martínez, an Inter Milan player intended by Barcelona.