Few days ago, Agustín Pichot lost the elections for World Rugby President and, in dialogue with TNT Sports, he admitted that he was betrayed by some federations in Africa. The former Los Pumas player lost 28-23 against his rival and decided to resign from all his positions in the institution that governs rugby federations internationally.

“My managerial career stems from a responsibility that I felt as a player, to achieve transformation and continue with responsibility. We wanted to give the players what we had lacked. I wanted to transform, I always saw it from that side. Not for wanting to have power and increase my ego … The leadership was more like a responsibility for others. I could have lasted four years and then arranged to be president, but I didn’t want to do that, “Pichot said.

And in the same line, he added: “I played it all or nothing, and nothing means losing … And I lost … Now I have to make a blank sheet and well, today I have no job, nothing … But that’s it … Today I have not thought about what comes next, there are no guesses, nothing … We lost by three votes, where there was an incredible betrayal of Africa. I lost and it went wrong, today there are other people leading and I hope they do things well. “

“That betrayal occurred in the last days, but it matured earlier. The story is funny … Everything was very hegemonic so that I did not win. I am not innocent and I played it the same. You will know why he was betrayed, the favors are already being seen, on the edge of ethics. On our side there were no negotiations, but it was done like this … And that’s why we lost. I wouldn’t have done it any other way … We were 23 to 23 missing 24 hours and Africa did what it did … I’m not saying angry, the reading was perfect, but there was a form of strategy that was followed and, in the last week, one of our group disappeared … We still can’t find it, ha. If someone finds the Tunisian, let them know … He asked to be part of the group and suddenly disappeared, “added Pichot.

And finally, he closed: “If the Tunisian turns red, he is a cheek … Now the kid is a member of the small table, they are handling world rugby … I hope you call me for a debate and ask … I have nothing to hide. He has to do like an anteater and hide his trunk. They are leaders because you have to be accountable for how the process is. I lost, I’m not a leader anymore … I was part of the system for up to a week, I got involved … I worked for six years, I was part, I wanted to change it and I lost. Hopefully it is not a suitable for corruption, it would give me a lot of anger“, Hill.

.