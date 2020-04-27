“You saw what one does for a son, you know that this costs me.” With that phrase Augustine Orion he agreed to participate in the pingo pong of questions and answers that his son proposed Luca. The former goalkeeper from Boca, San Lorenzo and the Argentine team opened up to the inquiries that the little one made for a video that he uploaded to his Yutoube channel and left some controversial definitions.

Orion said that, as a boy, his idol in the position was the Colombian Faryd Mondragón and, at present, he leaned towards the Italian Gianluigi Buffon. Asked about who is the best footballer of the moment, he did not hesitate and was left with Lionel Messi. However, when choosing between Flea and Diego Armando Maradona stopped. “Both of them,” he sentenced.

When asked by Luca, the 38-year-old goalkeeper considered that Mouth It is the best team in Argentina and, when choosing between the Boca de Carlos Bianchi or the River de Marcelo Gallardo, it did not surprise and it remained with the set of the Viceroy. Always identified with the colors of the riverside complex, Orion also took the opportunity to throw a dart at the Millionaire. “What is worse, losing a final against your classic rival or descending?” Asked the little boy and his father replied: “Descend, obviously.”

Orion further revealed that the player with the most insults inside a playing field was with the Colombian Radamel Falcao García.

The Argentine team was also part of ping pong. The footballer noted that the greatest achievement of his career was have reached the final of a World Cup (He joined the squad in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil) and added that his pending dream is to lift the World Cup.

When asked what was the best coach he had in his career, Orion opted for two: Alejandro Sabella (who had in the Selection) and Pablo Guede (they coincided in Colo Colo de Chile). Meanwhile, when choosing the worse DT did not hesitate and pointed against Mario Salas. It is known that the bad relationship he had with the Chilean was the cause of his departure from the trans-Andean team in 2019.

Orion has been without a club since leaving Colo Colo in mid-2019. He was only training at the Midland club, institution of which his brother was leader.