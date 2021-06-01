Agustín Marchesín dreams of lifting the Copa América with Messi

The America Cup In spite of everything, it will be played and the former goalkeeper of the Eagles of America, Agustín Marchesín dreams of lifting the trophy with Lionel messi whose great humility he praised.

“He is something very beautiful, he is a great person, humble, he is always helping his colleagues, he is supportive, a good companion. I am happy to have such a player, to be able to improve one too, because having players of that level, one also tries to make an effort, improve and keep up because they are very beautiful opportunities, he is accompanying the best player in the world and you have to strive to be up to the task. Hopefully we can achieve the Copa América soon, “he mentioned to TUDN.

The Albiceleste National Team has not won the Conmebol tournament since 1993, so Argentina has a debt, which is a pretty pressure for the Porto goalkeeper.

“Obviously it is a beautiful pressure because people trust the players that there are, that is why there is that pressure, because they know the validity of players in Argentina, a tournament of the magnitude of the Copa América has not been won for a long time, obviously the The World Cup is something that was very close in Brazil, I hope it will be achieved soon, but having the best player in the world makes one get excited every time an important international tournament appears, I hope it can be achieved this year, it would be something very nice for all Argentines, “he added.

‘Marche’ knows that it will be difficult to win the place, because his teammates also have a good time at their respective clubs.

“I always said that in Mexico I was doing things well, regardless of the coach looking at me, obviously coming here and playing the Champions League magnifies everything. Emi Martínez has an extraordinary time, I appreciate it very much, Then come Armani and Andrada, who play in the biggest teams in Argentina, Boca and River, they have a plus because people see them every weekend, well deserved because they do it well. We are all in the fight for ownership and the possibility of being. You want to be where you are. I try to do my best in my club to continue being called up, because it is something beautiful and important for me, “he said.

