‘Guess what I do tonight’ continues in his second season at Cuatro’s nights discovering the most hidden talents of its participants. In this Wednesday’s installment, Alberto, a photographer by profession and a traveler by nature, and Silvia, future librarian and fan of Real Madrid, have competed for the final prize.

Agustín Jiménez reveals that he is a puppeteer in ‘Guess what I do tonight’

Alberto and Silvia have been accompanied by Julián López and Dani Martínez, respectively. As in all installments, the stage has welcomed a VIP talent, a celebrity who hides a skill that the general public has never known before. Chosen on this occasion was the actor and humorist Agustín Jiménez, whom we have recently been able to see in ‘Gym Tony’ or ‘Chiringuito de Pepe’.

The comedian has surprised presenter Santi Millán and all the participants of ‘Guess what I do tonight’ by revealing that, In addition to having the charisma that humor requires, he is also a puppeteer. To do this, he has taken a squirrel-shaped stuffed toy out of a box and has demonstrated great skill with his hands to handle it and simulate that the animal was alive.

VIPs surprise with their talents

Agustín Jiménez joins the list of famous guests who have unveiled in ‘Guess what I do tonight’ a hidden gift. In the first season, viewers discovered the musical talent of both Carlota Boza and Irene Junquera. While the actress from ‘La que se avecina’ demonstrated playing the cello, the sports journalist did the same with the piano, leaving the audience open-mouthed.