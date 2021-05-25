Agustín Bravo becomes the fourth expelled from ‘Survivors’

Instead of saying the expelled on Thursday as has been done throughout the entire edition, Last week Mediaset decided to change its mechanics in what was clearly a bet to reinforce the Survivors gala on Monday, presented by Jordi González, in front of the premiere of Mask Singer on Antena 3.

Thus, for the first time they had to coexist three survivors in Playa Destierro for four days: Palito Dominguín, Lola Mencía and Agustín Bravo, whom the audience had chosen to leave the reality, becoming the fourth definitive expelled. To choose between the three, the public only had the usual time, a few hours during the gala on Thursday.

What changed was that neither the audience nor the contestants knew the hearing decision until this Monday. Bravo thus takes the witness of Antonio Canales, Marta López and Alexia Rivas. When he was told last Thursday at La Palapa that he had been the least voted, he commented that he was leaving with a bittersweet taste.

And the fact is, the communicator has not had an easy contest: he began his participation in a stranded ship, once on land he became a lackey and, finally, a resident of Playa Destierro. In addition, he had friction with Melyssa or Alexia, and he threw a professional dart at Isabel Pantoja. All in all, Bravo brings out the positive part, and highlighted the good team that formed stick and Lola, in addition to ensuring that he would never forget his time in Honduras.