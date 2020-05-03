Diego Aguirre, now coach of Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, spoke for the first time about his resignation from São Paulo, in November 2018. At the time, he was replaced by the interim André Jardine (who would become effective) five rounds from end of a Brazilian Championship that came to lead.

Aguirre was champion of the first round of the Brasileirão 2018 (Photo: Maurício Rummens / Fotoarena / Lancepress!)

Photo: Lance!

– Football has difficult moments, sometimes unfair moments, things that sometimes cannot be understood, but I am very calm with the work we did. I think it was very good. The goal was to return to Libertadores and it happened. The expectation of being a champion was very high and the goal we had at the beginning of the year was no longer enough. They sent me away, I was surprised, obviously, but it’s part of football. Things stay where they have to be. The ball punishes and things happen after they make work worthwhile – declared the Uruguayan, in an interview with ESPN Brasil’s Bola da Vez program, quoting a phrase coined by Muricy Ramalho: – I got that phrase from him (“the ball punishes” ), I really liked it, I have great admiration for Muricy. Great person, that I was lucky to meet. These are things that are left behind, more than a year has passed since that departure. I take good things.

The ball, in fact, punished São Paulo after Aguirre’s resignation, which today is even pointed out by Raí as a decision that did not work. With Jardine, Tricolor did not get a direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores and ended up being eliminated by Talleres (ARG) in the preliminary stage. Vagner Mancini, Cuca and Fernando Diniz also trained the team throughout 2019, which ended without achievements.

Raí, incidentally, is an unknown for Diego Aguirre: he says that he is not a friend of the São Paulo idol, of whom he was a companion as a player in the club in 1990, and he is not sure if the decision to dismiss him came from him.

– The relationship was good (with Raí). I will not say that we were friends, because it was not so. We played together before he was a leader and idol, we met again and the relationship with him was very good. I just didn’t understand the end, how the story ended. Who decided, who made the decision … Whether he made the decision, right or wrong, I respect it. If he didn’t make the decision, I don’t know what he’s doing there. I want to believe it was him.

At the time, Raí was unable to contact Diego Lugano before communicating the decision to Aguirre. The former Uruguayan defender, superintendent of institutional relations for Tricolor and responsible for appointing the coach to the club to replace Dorival Júnior, was in Argentina for the Libertadores final.

– Diego is like a brother, he invited me to São Paulo. Obviously I did not agree with the decision. He was in Buenos Aires. I think that if he were in São Paulo it wouldn’t happen (the resignation) – said Aguirre.

– We drew with Corinthians at their stadium. If you look at the results of São Paulo in the Corinthians field, the draw is not so bad. The other day I was surprised by the dismissal. There were not many reasons. I met with Raí and Bird at Raí’s house. I remember that I had Formula 1 in São Paulo, I had an invitation to go, and Raí called me in the morning. “Raí, now I can’t, I’m going to see the race”. He said: “After the race come home”. I thought it was to talk about the team, which we usually do. I was totally surprised.

Aguirre says he had no problem with the players, as he got up at the time. Rodrigo Caio and Nenê even expressed dissatisfaction for not playing, but the Uruguayan considers this to be normal.

– I confirm that we had virtually no problem with anyone. Sometimes you make decisions and the player who doesn’t play doesn’t like it, but that’s normal. The working environment was very good, you can ask any player. Nenê expressed disagreement, but it is normal. I knew Nenê here from Qatar and I know he is like that, I didn’t feel it was something with me. Rodrigo Caio was hurt, there was resistance from the crowd, a difficult situation. The players who were playing, for me, were fine. He didn’t have the chance he thought he deserved, but I understand that the player always has that part of not wanting to know anything, just playing. Nothing that would affect the work. The relationship with the players was very good, seriously.

