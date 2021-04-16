Aguirre blesses the entry of the extreme right into the Madrid Government

Former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre receives her dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 14. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre, political mother of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso, blessed the entry of the extreme right into the Madrid government on Tuesday after the regional elections on May 4.

Aguirre has affirmed that he does not see “inconvenience” that the PP can govern in Madrid with Vox, a party, according to the former popular baroness, “perfectly constitutional. Likewise, Aguirre has hoped that “perhaps the PP will take […] Ayuso’s line “in the case of the current chief of staff wins comfortably as the polls point out and after the” unfortunate result “of the PP in the Catalans for the” turn to the center. “

In an interview with Radio Euskadi, Aguirre has trusted that the PP candidate “wins and governs” because that, he has learned, is “good for Madrid and for Spain.” The former president has stressed that the current head of the autonomous government has managed to “raise the illusion” of citizens, because she has managed to “combine” health and the economy.

Aguirre has said that he does not know if the formation of Santiago Abascal will want to enter the Executive

Aguirre, who this week has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, has said that he does not know if the formation of Santiago Abascal “will want to enter” the regional Executive. As he has indicated, “the center is the Constitution, the rule of law, the separation of powers, the constitutional monarchy, democracy” and not “being Bolivarian, pro-independence or bilduetarra.”

Aguirre has defended that Ayuso is being “a magnificent president of Madrid” in the “most difficult” moments and does not believe that he is thinking of “occupying the place of Pablo Casado” at the head of the PP.

As indicated, Casado “will continue to be the president of the PP” and “perhaps”, …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.