Aguirre attacks Casado’s strategy and suggests that he follow Ayuso’s model

Former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre receives her dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 14. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The former Madrid president Esperanza Aguirre has attacked this Monday the strategy of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado and has suggested that he follow the model of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to concentrate again the vote of the center-right in the popular acronyms, because his “has not Outcome”.

Aguirre, in an interview on the Cope chain, has supported his advice in what the polls for the Madrid elections of May 4 suggest: an incontestable victory for the PP candidate, who would remain at the gates of the absolute majority.

Despite the success of the surveys, Aguirre, who governed the Community between 2003 and 2012, has been cautious: “You do not have to sell the skin of the bear before hunting it, but I am sure that Ayuso will win with a very big”.

Aguirre believes that Casado is in a bad position to reunify the center-right and welcome back the voters of Ciudadanos (Cs) and Vox. Precisely the former president last week blessed the entry of the extreme right into the Madrid government in case the electoral mathematics after the 4M makes it necessary.

The president assures that the “turn to the center” consummated in August with the dismissal of Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo as spokesperson in Congress and with Casado’s kick to Vox in the motion of censure of the ultras in October has not worked. Aguirre has clung to the result of the PP in the Catalan elections, where the popular ones failed to win any of the 30 seats that Cs lost, which was left with 6.

“That strategy has not worked and you have to be flexible and humble enough to change it,” Aguirre snapped, who, however, has assured that Casado is a “leader” who “excited” the voters of the PP when he took control of the reins of the PP that received …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.