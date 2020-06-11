At some point the coronavirus pandemic will be gone and the consequences will remain; the sequels that will be of all kinds. In the case of the Argentine economy, it will mean, because it is already perceived, a blow to an activity that was already badly hit, so that the only benefit that can be obtained from this is to reformulate structural vulnerability. In personal finance it would basically be to better organize income and expenses.

It is time of payment of the half bonus, but with the destruction of the local economy, many employees fear that they will not be paid in the usual times or forms. Thus, there are those who will collect it as the law dictates, those who will receive it in installments and those who will wait for definitions from the company to know when they will be able to pay it.

Having clarified this, those who receive payment, either in whole or in part, must take into account a possibility that was previously only a remote threat: future income is not guaranteed.

In a pre-pandemic scenario, the experts’ first suggestion was to pay off debt, or pay off debt and invest. The key is to check at what rate the obligation was taken.

Today there are some plans, as a result of the government bailout, which either have rates at 0%, or have a rate lower than the inflation estimated for this year (43% against a floor of 43%, it would be higher because they were not seen yet the effects of the emission).

In other words, paying off a debt that has a lower rate than inflation is not urgent, given that, for example, it would be useless to pay that debt if later this same person does not have new income; You should go into debt again and at another cost, definitely higher.

Maintaining liquidity but in dollars is another option.

Loans at 0% rate for monotributistas and self-employed were extended, but only for May, while the plan to refinance the card balance in 12 installments at 43%, did not continue.

On the contrary, yes it is advisable to cancel non-bank credit card debt or personal loans granted by fintech or web platforms, given that in both cases the rates are much higher than the inflation forecasts, with a Total Financial Cost (CFT) that reaches three digits.

“A scenario of these characteristics, with doubts about the collection of the Christmas bonus, reinforces the idea of ​​financial fragility that exists. Sometimes we mention it, we repeat it, and it is only when these circumstances arise that one puts it on the table, ends up appreciating and valuing it, “he said. Nicolás González, head of “The ABC of your Money” and university professor.

In that line, he recalled that “a postponement of debt maturities or the freezing of certain services favors a strange sensation of income“and said the same goes for”some expenses frozen or abandoned due to quarantine “.

González was referring to the fact that a false impression prevails over income and expenses: “It is also a time to have a very conservative posture. Those with a surplus and a fairly predictable income horizon, such as maintaining the source of employment, should not be tempted. That is, not to bet on colored mirrors; There are many investments going around, “he clarified.

Without going further, stocks and bonds were badly punished and during some rounds and then prices registered extraordinary jumps. However, the agreement with the creditors for the debt swap is still delayed, which directly affects the fixed income, at the same time as events such as Vicentin’s state intervention, which could lead to expropriation, threatens the prices of variable-income papers. Specifically, volatility is very high and it is very difficult to get in and out of these investments at the right time.

Diego Martínez Burzaco, Economist at Global Investor, He pointed out that today the most attractive alternatives are those that carry the greatest risk, so the bet on stocks and bonds is not for everyone.

He also added: “The economy is still quite bogged down. He who has some additional pesos, either saves them in dollars and waits for new opportunities or, eventually, chooses between an alternative mixs. Likewise, I agree that this is a pretty difficult time to invest. “

For his part, the owner of “The ABC of your money” said that the ideal would be to be liquid or, at least, to invest in some fixed term or investment fund; Any investment that is conservative and that is available if you need the capital.

Portfolio Personal Investments in its last report recommended “certain assets”, but “only strategies until maturity”, keeping them until maturity. Among the recently issued assets, They indicated that the most liquid are some CER bonds and bills, on which the Treasury was reopening the issues in different tenders.

“For those who have flows in pesos and are relatively comfortable with that position (since dollarization would imply accepting the cost of the current gap in the exchange market), and are very conservative or conservative investors, we recommend placing bonds in pesos. They are located with yields around 24 and 30% for positions between 7 and 30 days, although we remember that this will depend on the liquidity and market rates of the wheel, “the study concluded. If you are looking to apply liquidity in shorter terms, or the times in which it will be needed are unknown, they added that” the FCI T + 0 is another option. “

Paying the debts that accumulated on the card is the option chosen by many

They also offer specific proposals in Invest Online.com. Although there are three very defined portfolios, depending on the risk the investor wants to take, the most conservative is the one that best fits the profile of a salaried employee who prefers to make their money work and at the same time take precautions.

“Given the uncertainty that the pandemic still generates, our suggestion is to continue with high liquidity, mainly in dollars and a small portion in pesos, taking advantage of the benefit provided by investing Online, in which its clients receive interest for the non-invested money available in their counts, “the company warned in its latest report.

In the section with the details, it was specified: “We suggest keeping a portion in the FC AdCap Renta Dollar, which invests in high credit quality foreign currency bonds. Because it has reached the objective, we decided to go for the FCI Total Return , which aims to closely monitor the evolution of the exchange rate. We suggest maintaining exposure to gold through the Barrick Gold Cedear (GOLD). “

In this sense, they added that “although it is equities, it represents an action related to a defensive asset and its price is largely related to movements in the exchange rate.”