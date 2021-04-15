Águilas takes the three points against Cartagena B (2-1)

Apr 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM CEST

The Eagles won at home 2-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Wednesday in The Rubial. With this marker, the aquiline set is first, while the Cartagena It is fifth after the end of the match.

The first part of the match got off to a good start for the Carthaginian team, who inaugurated the bright spot thanks to a goal from Revi in the 17th minute, thus ending the first half with the score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the aquiline team, who put the tables through a goal of Uche at 65 minutes. The local team scored again, turning the tables in the light, achieving 2-1 with a double goal from Uche in minute 67, ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-1.

At the moment, the Eagles he is left with 47 points and the Cartagena with 40 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Eagles will play his match against him Mar Menor out of home. For his part, Cartagena B will play at home his match against him Real Murcia B.

Data sheetEagles:Buigues, Luismi, Ramón Arcas, Pires, Juanjo, Juanma, Óscar Oliva, Barrenetxea, Pedja, Petravi & ccaron; ius and Javi BoloCartagena B:Sergio Díaz, Uri, Farru, Antonio Sánchez, Ripoll, Pais, Martinez, Kleandro, Teddy, Revi and SantistebanStadium:The RubialGoals:Revi (0-1, min. 17), Uche (1-1, min. 65) and Uche (2-1, min. 67)