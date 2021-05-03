Águilas prevails in the Cartagena B stadium

05/02/2021 at 10:38 PM CEST

The Eagles played and won 1-2 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the Cartagonova Stadium. The Cartagena B He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against At. Pulpileño at home (0-1) and the other before Real Murcia B in their stadium (2-0). For his part, Eagles had to settle for a draw to one against the Racing Murcia. With this good result, the aquiline set is first, while the Cartagena he is fourth at the end of the match.

The game started in an excellent way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to Teddy in the 26th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

The second period started positively for him. Eagles, who equalized the game with a goal from Miñarro a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 48. Again the aquiline team scored, which came back through a double goal from Miñarro in minute 72. Finally, the duel ended with a 1-2 in the light.

The technician of the Cartagena, Pepe Aguilar placeholder image, gave entry to the field to Moghli, Lillo, Adri gomez Y Lalo replacing Kleander, Ripoll, Deiby Y The female bear, while on the part of the Eagles, Gaspar campillo replaced Miñarro, Benja, Paco Miñarro, Uche Y Alex Pilas for Edmundsson, Javi bolo, Barrenetxea, Petravi & ccaron; ius Y Russet.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card, three for the locals and three for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Farru, Lalo Y Neskens and by visitors to Miñarro, Luismi Y Oscar Oliva.

With this result, the Cartagena remains with 46 points and the Eagles it rises to 51 points.

The next commitment of the Second Phase of Third Division for the Cartagena B is against him Real Murcia B, Meanwhile he Eagles will face the Mar Menor.

Data sheetCartagena B:Sergio Díaz, Ripoll (Lillo, min.79), Farru, Pais, Laosa (Lalo, min.87), Martinez, Uri, Neskens, Deiby (Adri Gomez, min.79), Kleandro (Moghli, min.79) and TeddyEagles:Buigues, Luismi, Juanjo, Edmundsson (Miñarro, min.38), Ramón Arcas, Petravi & ccaron; ius (Uche, min.84), Juanma, Bermejo (Alex Pilas, min.89), Barrenetxea (Paco Miñarro, min.84) , Óscar Oliva and Javi Bolo (Benja, min.46)Stadium:Cartagonova StadiumGoals:Teddy (1-0, min. 26), Miñarro (1-1, min. 48) and Miñarro (1-2, min. 72)